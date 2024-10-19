After pictures emerged of Morgan Gibbs-White wearing a protective boot and on crutches, an injury expert has indicated the amount of games that the midfielder will likely now miss for Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest injury news

Things were going incredibly smoothly for Forest before the international break. In fact, the argument could be made that they were one of the most impressive Premier League sides in the opening seven games, having lost just once and enjoyed victory at Anfield against Liverpool and a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

That run could now come to an end when Premier League action returns, however, with Gibbs-White's injury representing a major blow for Nuno Espirito Santo and his Nottingham Forest side. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man has become a crucial figure in the Midlands, starting all but one Premier League game so far this season and even earning his first senior England call-up as a result.

After being pictured on crutches and wearing a protective boot, an update has now emerged about the potential severity of the midfielder's injury. According to Physio Scout, Gibbs-White could now miss between two and six weeks with a medial ankle sprain in what would be the best-case scenario. The worst-case, meanwhile, would see the England international miss between six to 10 weeks with a syndesmosis injury.

Likely to be out until at least the next international break in November even in the good case, Gibbs-White will miss some important Nottingham Forest games.

Games Gibbs-White could miss Date Competition Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace 21/10/2024 Premier League Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest 25/10/2024 Premier League Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United 02/11/2024 Premier League Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United 10/11/2024 Premier League

Missing games such as the East Midlands derby and the visit of West Ham in the Premier League, Gibbs-White will hope to be back in time to face Arsenal in Forest's first game back after the international break on November 23.

How Forest can replace Gibbs-White

For those four games at the very least, Nuno must turn to the attacking depth within his squad to replace his attacking midfielder. Of course, what will concern the Forest boss is that in the one game without Gibbs-White in the Premier League so far this season, those at the City Ground suffered their only defeat up against Fulham.

Now forced to cope without their star man for a number of weeks, Forest must learn to kick on and secure results even in his absence. To replace Gibbs-White, the boss may opt for a change in system away from 4-2-3-1 and towards a simpler 4-4-2 with Taiwo Awoniyi coming into the side to partner Chris Wood and replace his injured teammate.

Whilst it didn't work against Fulham, the visit of struggling Crystal Palace hands Forest an ideal opportunity to hand the strike partnership one last chance in the absence of attacking midfielder Gibbs-White.