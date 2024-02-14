Norwich City are now well and truly in the race to secure a spot in the Championship play-offs come May, sitting as high as sixth on goal difference. Having played a game extra than the likes of Hull City, Sunderland and Coventry, the Canaries' fate is not in their own hands however, meaning they could be set for heartbreak, especially after the latest Jonathan Rowe injury update.

Norwich City injury news

Norwich's 2-2 draw against Queens Park Rangers followed by a 4-2 victory over Watford at Carrow Roads sums up their season of inconsistency at times. Yet, here David Wagner's side are, in the race for the play-offs.

With just a few months remaining in the current campaign, those in Norfolk received the perfect boost when Jonathan Rowe returned from injury in the middle of a busy December period. Rowe's numbers represent a player at the top of his game, with 13 goals and four assists to his name, and highlight just how crucial he is for Wagner's side.

Having only just returned in December, however, the winger is set for another spell on the sidelines. According to Wagner, Rowe is set to be out until May after suffering a hamstring injury against QPR. The former Huddersfield Town boss said via The Pink Un: "Unfortunately, it is a serious hamstring injury. I can't give a serious timeframe, but we speak more about a couple of months rather than weeks.

"We have to wait and see for the first four weeks how he progresses in his rehab to give a clearer picture of his timeframe. We strongly hope that we will get him back at the end of the season and that he will play for us. Hopefully, the season will not be finished at the beginning of May."

Games that Rowe will miss (via Soccerway) Date Norwich vs Cardiff City 17/02/2024 Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich 24/02/2024 Norwich vs Sunderland 02/03/2024 Middlesbrough vs Norwich 06/03/2024 Norwich vs Rotherham 09/03/2024 Stoke City vs Norwich 16/03/2024 Norwich vs Plymouth Argyle 29/03/2024 Leicester City vs Norwich 01/04/2024 Norwich vs Ipswich Town 06/04/2024 Sheffield United vs Norwich 09/04/2024 Preston North End vs Norwich 13/04/2024 Norwich vs Bristol City 20/04/2024 Norwich vs Swansea City 27/04/2024

With that said, Norwich now face an uphill battle to replace Rowe's output, as they look to secure their play-off place come the end of the season.

Norwich may fall short without Rowe

At just 20-years-old, Rowe is one of Wagner's most important players at Norwich. Since his return from an initial spell on the sidelines earlier in the campaign, the Canaries have looked a side far more capable of finishing inside the top six. Now, however, potentially without Rowe for the next 13 games, those at Carrow Road could fall into their form before the turn of the new year, which saw them sit mid-table.

Wagner must find a solution for the youngster's absence sooner rather than later if Norwich are to maintain a currently successful battle to secure a play-off spot this season.