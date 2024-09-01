Leeds United fans are slowly but surely adjusting to life at Elland Road without watching the sumptuous skills of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter week in week out, as a new batch of top performers come through.

Back-to-back 2-0 wins for the Whites have certainly calmed down sections of the fanbase that were dismayed by the start the Championship titans had made, as Hull City rolled over in the end for Daniel Farke's men to pick up their first three points at home this season in the league.

There were a number of impressive performers on the day for the promotion hopefuls - who now have climbed up the division to fourth off the back of this second consecutive victory - as Manor Solomon and Wilfried Gnonto proved to be a nuisance all afternoon long for the Tigers to contain.

Solomon and Gnonto's performances vs Hull

Operating down the left flank and the right flank respectively, both the new recruit on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and the familiar Leeds face - who has now penned a new four-year deal - were bright throughout the routine 2-0 win.

The brand new Whites number 14 stood out in particular, not fazed whatsoever by the intimidating Elland Road atmosphere on his debut with his football doing the talking, as Mateo Joseph's opener came about after a tricky run from Solomon then resulted in a cross finding its way into the young Leeds hotshot's path to slot home.

On top of that crucial assist breaking the deadlock, Solomon managed to notch up two successful dribbles on the Elland Road turf, alongside five duels being successfully won as the Israel international operated as a tricky livewire all match for Farke's men.

Gnonto was also near to his best in the 2-0 win but would leave the pitch on the 72nd mark with no goal or assist next to his name, despite tallying up three shots on the busy Tigers net and coming away from the lively contest with an impressive 95% pass accuracy in-tact.

Farke will hope he can rely on these two down the wings to bamboozle Championship defences going forward, softening Summerville's absence in the process.

But, he might well have a different star in his first-team ranks that is also ready to take over the mantle of being Leeds' difference-maker away from the departed Dutchman, as the aforementioned Joseph delivered again up top.

Joseph's performances this season

Seen last season as a player who undoubtedly had a big future at the West Yorkshire club, without ever really making gigantic strides to nail down a first-team spot, Joseph is now a solid name on Farke's team sheet as the lone striker.

Joseph's instinctive finish deep into the second half allowed the Whites to breathe easier, converting his only effort of the game past Ivor Pandur with confidence, after also starring the match before away at Sheffield Wednesday.

Joseph's performances vs Wednesday + Hull Stat Wednesday Hull Minutes played 84 86 Goals scored 0 1 Assists 2 0 Touches 42 31 Shots 4 1 Successful dribbles 2/3 2/3 Accurate passes 16/22 (73%) 14/17 (81%) Big chances created 2 0 Stats by Sofascore

Showing a different side to his attacking game away at Hillsborough, with two assists helping his team overcome Danny Rohl's Owls on the road, Joseph could well be the man the Whites can rely on moving forward to score big goals and set up chances when the pressure is ramped up, even with the wide-eyed striker only being 20 years of age.

Summerville was handed his senior Leeds debut back in 2021 when he was still a youngster learning the ropes, however, and he never looked back.

Handed an 8/10 rating by Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth after the full-time whistle, Joseph will hope he can push on and continue to deliver the goods for Farke's men, as Leeds try to put together a consistent run of form and unearth their new Summerville-like scoring sensation.

The Elland Road youngster could well help to relieve that burden.