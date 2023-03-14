Leeds United have endured a tough season, and despite a vast overhaul in both the summer and January windows, they remain struggling around the foot of the table.

It marks a disappointing downturn from their return season in the Premier League, where they captured the imagination with Marcelo Bielsa's free-flowing and subsequently free-scoring style of football.

However, given their current predicament, it is expected that pragmatism will take over under Javi Gracia. The Spaniard has been entrusted with the unenviable task of retaining their top-flight status and reigniting an underperforming squad that seems completely devoid of confidence.

Whilst the first team struggles, it is the Whites' U21s who seem to be thriving as they sit atop their Premier League 2 league table after 16 games. That squad is underpinned by the next generation of talent who are likely all deserving of their step up.

But despite the various starlets Gracia could call upon, perhaps the abysmal performances by Patrick Bamford could now spell an opportunity for someone like Mateo Joseph to take his spot.

Who is Mateo Joseph?

The teenage sensation is currently enjoying one of his best goal-scoring spells since signing in January 2022, as he already boasts 13 strikes in just 15 Premier League 2 matches.

To compare this with the senior squad's English marksman, who scored his first goal since early January over the weekend, the two are completely contrasted in form and confidence. This was just his second league goal of the season.

Not only this, but Bamford's long-range effort against Brighton and Hove Albion was hardly meriting a goal, as it took a wicked deflection to thunder it in off the underside of the crossbar.

His profligacy in front of goal has led to widespread criticism, as the 29-year-old no longer has his injury woes to fall back on. Even journalist Dean Jones came out to lambast the forward, claiming: "We know how good he is, but the constant wait for him to be fit and firing is costing them now. It's literally costing them league places."

Meanwhile, journalist Tom Maston has lauded Joseph for being "on fire in front of goal"; a stark contrast.

Given how Bamford has struggled and the 19-year-old has finally hit his stride, perhaps now marks the perfect time to unleash Joseph until Rodrigo returns from injury.