Manchester United have enjoyed a fine first season under Erik ten Hag, but it does seem like they are running out of steam as the campaign reaches its conclusion.

Back-to-back losses against West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion had thrown their top-four finish into doubt, which given how comfortable they once looked to bring Champions League football back to Old Trafford, would have been a travesty.

However, having since halted that mini-collapse against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Red Devils are once again back in the driving seat ahead of their rivals Liverpool.

Given the success of this debut year, the Dutch tactician will likely already be looking ahead as to how he can bolster this team that has served him well. Admittedly, the main cause for concern would be to add to the depth surrounding the starting XI, as they have been hamstrung by numerous injuries in various positions.

Marcel Sabitzer may have deputised well, having joined in January amidst Christian Eriksen's injury, but the Austrian is no match for some of the experienced alternatives this huge club could attract.

Despite that, the on-loan Bayern Munich maestro has made his intentions clear: "I found my place here. Now I know the Premier League and can say there's nothing better."

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

The recent news - as per Football Insider - could spell bad news for Sabitzer with it said that an offer is now being readied to sign Mateo Kovacic in a potential £30m deal.

It was previously suggested that the Red Devils were merely keeping tabs on the Croat, although it now appears as though they are set to step up their interest.

United's hierarchy seem to think they can definitely sign the midfielder, but only if they can convince the selling club to slash their price tag.

How has Mateo Kovacic played for Chelsea?

To claim the 29-year-old entering his prime years could prove a fine coup for Ten Hag, adding a true winner into his squad alongside the likes of Casemiro and Raphael Varane.

The Blues' midfielder is the proud victor of four Champions Leagues amongst numerous other trophies, yet this season has struggled in what has been a horrid transitional period for the west London club.

However, just last year saw the former Real Madrid star maintain a 7.20 average rating in the league, scoring twice, assisting five times and recording 1.1 key passes and two tackles per game, via Sofascore. He truly was imperious, and this is form he has largely maintained throughout his whole career at Stamford Bridge.

It even led Jurgen Klopp to praise the World Cup finalist back in 2018, questioning how to defend the midfielder, when he is "running like a Formula One car".

Although Sabitzer has deputised well, with three goals and one assist in all competitions, the experience of Kovacic, as it has proven with Eriksen, would be vital.

The latter has quietly been one of the Premier League's most consistently high-performing stars in recent years, and should he prove to be a viable option, the decision of who to sign becomes a no-brainer. Indeed, Ten Hag must surely send Sabitzer packing if this move comes to fruition.