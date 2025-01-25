Arsenal have been handed a key advantage in the race to sign a highly-rated forward this month, after discovering that he's keen to link up with Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal "highly likely" to sign new forward in January

The Gunners boss has publicly confirmed that his side are actively pursuing a fresh forward option before deadline day on February 3rd, leading to multiple reports linking Arsenal with a host of high-profile strikers.

RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres, Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen and Botafogo star Igor Jesus are just some of the reported Arsenal striker targets, as interim sporting director Jason Ayto weighs up the best possible option.

"We lost two very important players in Saka and Jesus, we lack goals and options in the front, it's clear," said Arteta on signing a centre-forward.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Wolves (away) Today Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15 West Ham (home) February 22 Nottingham Forest (away) February 26

"If we can get the right player, that's what we're actively looking at. They've [the players] all been there, we have very short numbers for many weeks, they recognise the situation. Sometimes I consult the players on signings, especially if they know them. It's away from the computer and the data, they can sense it, they know about them."

While talks are yet to advance over any of their targets as things stand, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has reassured supporters - saying it is "highly likely" that Arteta's side to end up bringing in a new centre-forward before the January deadline.

"It's highly likely," said Romano on Arsenal's search for a striker to GiveMeSport.

"This is the expectation of Mikel Arteta, so I expect the club to back him and find a solution on the market even if big clubs are not available."

Another heavily-linked striker comes in the form of Wolves star Matheus Cunha, who is yet to pen a fresh contract at Wolves despite apparently agreeing financial terms. The sticking point has reportedly been Cunha's desire to include a relegation clause, with the Brazilian's talks over a new deal stalling and handing a transfer opportunity to interested sides.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs writes that he won't come cheap, though, and Vitor Pereira's side could demand as much as £80 million.

Arsenal discover Matheus Cunha wants to join them in January

In better news regarding their pursuit of Cunha, as per GiveMeSport, Arteta has been handed a "significant boost" in the race for his services.

The outlet claims Arsenal have discovered that Cunha wants to join them this month, with the Gunners in pole position ahead of fellow suitors Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, that being said, Wolves remain determined to land the former Atlético Madrid star who's scored 10 goals and assisted four others in all competitions so far this term - and in five different positions across the attacking third.

It could take a big-money bid from Arsenal to prise the "phenomenal" Cunha away from Molineux, but that was always going to be the case with any world-class forward midway through the campaign.