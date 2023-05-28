Arsenal have set their sights on a top young talent from South America, with a move to bring him to north London already in the works.

What's the latest on Matheus Franca to Arsenal?

That's according to journalist Artur Petrosyan, who took to Twitter to hand a surprise update on Edu's pursuit of Brazilian wonderkid Matheus Franca.

He wrote: "Arsenal's initial offer of £15m + add-ons for Matheus Franca from Flamengo has been rejected. Newcastle have also expressed interest".

As a tricky attacking midfielder with all the quality to one day be a true superstar, investing in this 19-year-old now could not only mark an instant success for the present, but a staple of the bright future promised at the Emirates.

Who is Matheus Franca?

As a little-known teenage sensation from Flamengo, the powerful number ten has garnered more attention of late for his silky yet domineering displays in his home country over numerous years now.

Standing at 6 foot tall but possessing all the flair and carefree philosophy that a Brazilian should, it is no surprise that even Real Madrid have reportedly taken a keen interest in the future of this potential superstar. Their success in prying Vinicius Junior straight from his homeland should be another glowing endorsement of Franca, as the left winger is coming off a season with 44 goal contributions to his name in all competitions.

After all, the midfield trickster instead registered an impressive 11 goal contributions last year across 28 appearances, having struggled more recently despite interest still ramping up.

This is no doubt due to other tangible qualities, better outlined through his 0.9 key passes and one tackle per game, made more impressive given he is averaging just 43 minutes per game in the Brasileiro Serie A, via Sofascore.

Fabio Matias, one U20 coach of his, outlined the exact qualities that would make him a success in the European game, despite having only scored three times in 2023.

He noted: "In addition to technical and tactical ability, he has a very good understanding of the game. That makes him stand out because he interprets spaces well. The most talented players have an understanding of space and how to manage that. He also has the ability to be decisive in front of goal and is a great finisher."

His notoriety in Flamengo is what likely led to the mouth-watering £176m release clause inserted into his contract, to ward off potential coups.

Bringing in such a powerful yet technically proficient magician to partner Martin Odegaard could be a stroke of genius from Edu, as the two creative forces at the tip of their box midfield. Given Mikel Arteta's unique formation, their Norwegian captain has shone alongside Granit Xhaka in their advanced roles, who scored seven and assisted a further seven, much to the surprise of many.

However, with the Swiss international expected to leave, it could provide a space for someone like Franca to come in and immediately shine, with all the attributes the 30-year-old boasts with regard to physicality and work rate, plus the additional benefits of a Samba upbringing that would add some flair to partner the ever-reliable Odegaard.

His 15 goals and eight assists have truly seen the 24-year-old reach new heights in England, but partnered with another tricky attacking midfielder rather than a more workmanlike box-to-box type, it could overwhelm opposition defences and propel them to further success. At the very least, Franca's skill could provide a threat that earns the former Los Blancos wonderkid some additional space to further thrive.