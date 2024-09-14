In a frustrating blow for Oliver Glasner, he will be without one Crystal Palace player for "several weeks" ahead of games against QPR, Manchester United and Everton.

Crystal Palace injury news

Those at Selhurst Park were already without summer signing Trevoh Chalobah against Leicester City, with Glasner confirming his muscle injury which could yet see the Chelsea loanee miss multiple games. The timing couldn't be worse for the defender, who is in desperate need of minutes after being cast aside at Stamford Bridge and eventually sealing a late move to Palace.

Both Palace and Chalobah will hope that his early injury isn't a sign of things to come. The last thing that the Chelsea man needs is for things to not work out on loan after enduring a difficult few months at his boyhood club.

He's not the only one currently sidelined either. Glasner confirmed that Matheus Franca will still be out for "several weeks" as he continues to work his way back from a groin injury suffered last season which required surgery.

The Palace boss told reporters via London News Online: "At the end of the season, he had surgery, and his last game was coming on against Tottenham for the last 15 minutes – months ago. “He’s still not training with the team, so he will need team and football training. He will have all of our support. But it will take several weeks."

Just 20 years old, Franca will be desperate for a return as soon as possible in the hope of finally making an impact on the current Palace side.

Palace need to be patient with "talented" Franca

Since arriving last summer, Franca has struggled to really make an impact at Selhurst Park, with last season's injury hardly helping under new boss Glasner. With surgery completed and an eventual return set, however, the Brazilian will get the opportunity to finally establish himself in the Premier League. But Palace must show patience in a player who U23 scout Antonio Mango dubbed "talented" last year.

Without Michael Olise, who swapped Palace for Bayern Munich in the summer, Franca, who earns a reported £40k-a-week, may even set the course to become a key player under Glasner and become the unexpected replacement for the impressive Frenchman.

A young player full of potential, Franca will be frustrated with his injury setback, but the future should still be bright if Palace remain patient and eventually welcome the Brazilian back into their side. Once those "several weeks" have passed, Franca will be one to watch.