Manchester City are not ruling out the possibility of selling a £130,000 per week outcast next summer, despite the fact he is desperate to fight for his place, according to a recent report. The Blues are back in action on Wednesday evening as they look to continue their unbeaten start to this season's Champions League. It has been another good start to a campaign for Pep Guardiola’s side, but despite that, they already have their eye on potential transfers for 2025.

Brighton midfielder Facundo Buonanotte is a player who has emerged on City’s radar in the last few days, as the Argentine continues to impress while on loan at Leicester City. The attacking midfielder has been a standout performer for the Foxes, and that has caught the attention of City as well as Liverpool, with the Seagulls potentially open to a sale in the summer should they get an offer of around £25 million, a fee both City and Liverpool are willing to pay.

As well as the Blues keeping an eye on Buonanotte, City also hold an interest in Barcelona’s Raphinha, as they have shortlisted the Brazilian star. The 27-year-old has been of interest to the Premier League side since 2023, and they have continued to keep an eye on his situation, but they do face competition for his signature, as Al-Nassr are also interested.

City have followed Raphinha for over a year and a half now, but at this stage he isn’t considered a priority target. However, that could change given the news that is emerging about the future of one of City’s current players.

Man City are ready to sell Matheus Nunes

According to Give Me Sport, Manchester City are ready to sell Matheus Nunes at the end of the season, despite him being keen to fight for a place in their starting XI. The 26-year-old joined the Blues during the 2023 summer transfer window, but the return of İlkay Gündoğan has pushed him further down the pecking order.

Nunes, who is on a weekly wage of £130,000, has started just two games in all competitions for City this season prior to Wednesday's clash with Sparta Praha, playing a total of 232 minutes of football. But that could change this week, as this report states that Nunes could be in line for starts against the Prague-based outfit and also vs Southampton.

However, even though he could start back-to-back games this week, Nunes is still in line to be sold by the Manchester City board at the end of the season if he doesn’t make a good impact in the side. The Portuguese international is determined to make the grade at the Etihad, telling those high up at the club that he wants to force his way into Pep's first choice XI, but that now looks unlikely.

Matheus Nunes' Man City stats Apps 37 Goals 1 Assists 6

The 26-year-old is contracted to the club until the summer of 2028, and having paid £53 million to bring him from Wolves, the Blues will be looking to recoup a lot of that money should they decide to move him on next summer.