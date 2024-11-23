An "exciting" young midfielder is "set to finally join" Chelsea next year, after rejecting a move to Stamford Bridge years ago in favour of Arsenal.

Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League

Enzo Maresca faces off against his old side in the early kick off this afternoon, with Chelsea looking to get right back to winning ways and maintain their charge for a place in the Premier League top four at the end of this season.

They were dealt a blow when news emerged that star right-back Reece James picked up another injury, meaning he'll miss today's trip to the King Power Stadium, but Maresca is excited to return to his old stomping ground.

"First of all, excited and also thankful because it was a fantastic season," said Maresca on returning to Leicester today.

"I met people that are very difficult to find in football; the owner, his family, they are fantastic human beings. They care for the players, the staff, all of the people who work inside the club. You can see that.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15

"It was a fantastic season because I met good people and then in terms of players, it was top, it was fantastic. It was a fantastic connection between the players and the staff. This is something you need to create and I will be thankful for all of my life to that squad.

"Most of them, I am still in contact with them, so there is still a connection. For me, it was a fantastic season."

Off the field, co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley are busy planning for the future.

Chelsea have signed a host of teenage stars under their watch, including a high-profile deal for Brazilian sensation Estevao Willian, among others, and this trend is likely to continue well down the line.

Now, according to a report by The Secret Scout, a reliable source when it comes to academy players, it is believed the west Londoners are set to "finally" sign a young midfielder who's been on their radar for years.

Chelsea set to sign Mathis Eboue from Watford

Indeed, Mathis Eboue will join Chelsea in 2025, as per The Secret Scout, coming after the 15-year-old rejected a move to the Cobham academy to join Arsenal when he was in the Under 8s.

The teenager has been in excellent form for Watford's academy and for England at youth level, according to Felix Johnston, and he's apparently a very exciting prospect.

“Eboue looks an exciting player," said Johnston via X.

"Been ripping it up for Watford and England this season, already playing for their 21s and training with the 1st team at 15. 2-footed, very coordinated, excellent dribbler, powerful, great ball striking and eye for goal."