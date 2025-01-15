Chelsea are in ongoing club-to-club discussions as they weigh up a January deal for one highly-rated forward, and a report has shared the player's stance on making the move to Stamford Bridge mid-season.

Chelsea identify more targets after January transfer twists

Enzo Maresca faces the prospect of potentially having to let go a few more players than he'd hoped for, not including fringe trio Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei - who've long been tipped to depart this month.

Renato Veiga agreed terms on a move to Borussia Dortmund earlier this week, according to Fabrizio Romano, as he sets his sights on playing as a centre-back - rather than a left-back which has been the case under Maresca.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14 Aston Villa (home) February 22

However, it has since emerged that the 21-year-old only wants to go there on a straight loan deal.

While Christopher Nkunku made the bench for Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday, it is reliably reported that the Frenchman has reached a full agreement over joining Bayern Munich this month.

Nkunku wants to join Bayern immediately, as per Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, but the west Londoners are set to demand around £59 million plus add-ons - so it remains to be seen whether this winter deal can be done.

Were the 27-year-old to depart, then BlueCo would apparently enter the market for a swift replacement (Simon Phillips).

It is believed Chelsea have made a new approach to Liam Delap's agents in the last week, so the former Man City gem could be an option, but they could even look to tempt Bayern into parting company with Mathys Tel.

Credible media sources have revealed initial Chelsea talks with Bayern over a swap deal involving Tel and Nkunku, so this looks like one to watch as we enter the business end of January.

Mathys Tel willing to join Chelsea in January with Bayern talks ongoing

As per The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, Chelsea and Bayern remain in discussions over the 19-year-old's potential transfer to the Premier League, with Nkunku going the other way.

Bailey now writes a new development from the player's side of things - Tel would be prepared to join Chelsea. However, he does have some reservations and would want guarantees over playing time. The France Under-21 international would ideally like to stay at the Allianz Arena, but is willing to make the switch if he is given assurances over match action.

Tel has also privately been informed that he's not in Vincent Kompany's long-term plans. If a swap deal cannot be done, then his rumoured price tag stands at around £34 million.