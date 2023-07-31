Nottingham Forest could be set to make another foray into the summer market, with reliable reports suggesting their interest in a fresh target...

Who are Nottingham Forest signing this summer?

Those claims come courtesy of transfer guru David Ornstein, who admittedly sought to pen an article surrounding Arsenal's interest in Brentford shot-stopper David Raya.

However, later on in the piece, he briefly detailed the potential goalkeeper domino effect that such a swoop could have, benefitting a Tricky Trees side searching for a new number one.

Should the Spaniard make that Emirates switch, it would make Matt Turner somewhat obsolete, just one year after joining the Gunners. Steve Cooper has likely envisioned this, and is considering a move for the USA international despite there being a clear distance between both clubs on the valuation of the 29-year-old.

Some reports suggest a fee as much as £18m may be required, and his arrival would supplement the other additions of Chris Wood, Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga from this window thus far.

How good is Matt Turner?

Although far from experienced within the English game, the keeper in question does boast some special attributes that obviously caught the attention of Mikel Arteta and Edu.

After all, before his move he had shone in his homeland, making 111 appearances for the New England Revolution and starring,

His final full year before making the switch saw him maintain a 7.04 average rating in the MLS, bolstered by his fine shot-stopping and ability on the ball. As such he recorded an admirable 64% pass accuracy alongside 3.6 saves per game at a success rate of 74%, via Sofascore.

For comparison, even Keylor Navas failed to reach the levels of these three attributes during his recent loan stint at the City Ground.

This fed into his fine recent Gold Cup performances too, where his average rating rose to 7.28, a figure that no other goalkeeper at the tournament could better. Perhaps by moving to Nottingham, where he would be regarded as a far more important figure than at Arsenal, he could recapture those levels found only when he is trusted with plenty of game time.

That is not to suggest that Arteta has completely discredited the ace though, as he did laud him back in October: "I think he was phenomenal in the goal in situations especially when defending the area in behind the centre halves, and in the one-against-one situations he was really good."

To now pair such efficiency in between the sticks with Joe Worrall, Cooper's staunch defensive leader, and he could find the perfect balance that retains their Premier League status once again.

Especially given how the 26-year-old impressed in his first year in the top flight, maintaining a 6.82 average rating (seventh best in the squad) that is only set to improve with added experience at this level alongside 3.6 clearances per game in the league.

The hope will be they can replicate that feat once again, building a fine foundation with which such a historic club can sustain a top-flight stay for many years.

With the defensive foundation that Worrall and Turner will offer for the next few seasons at least, this is certainly a task that will be eased by such an addition.