It is reportedly considered a "matter of time" before Real Madrid sign a marquee star, with club president Florentino Perez prepared to open "serious" talks.

Real Madrid eyeing new centre-back and midfielder

The Galacticos have a quality but aging squad right now, not to mention one depleted in some key areas.

The likes of Luka Modric (39) and Toni Kroos (34) are well into their twilight years at the Bernabeu, and this has prompted reports that Perez could soon take to the transfer market in search of heirs for his midfield legends.

It is believed that Real are keeping tabs on Villarreal star Alex Baena as a possible replacement for Modric in particular, with the Spain international currently starring for his Yellow Submarine side and available for the value of his £51 million release clause.

Real Madrid's next five games in all competitions Date Villarreal (home) October 5 Celta Vigo (away) October 19 Borussia Dortmund (home) October 22 Barcelona (home) October 26 Valencia (away) November 2

Meanwhile, there is also the matter of bringing in a world-class central defender to shore up Carlo Ancelotti's backline. Currently, Real have four senior options in that area - Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Jesus Vallejo.

The quartet boast serious quality, but Alaba's ACL injury and the fact Rudiger also isn't getting any younger means that a new centre-back is needed sooner rather than later.

Real could look to the Premier League in this regard. Indeed, reports have claimed that Perez is interested in William Saliba, with suggestions even emerging this week that Real could open talks for Micky van de Ven instead of the heavily linked Cristian Romero.

Going back to midfield, Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz is set to be a hot commodity next year following his excellent performances under Xabi Alonso at club level and for Germany on the international stage.

Real Madrid expected to sign Wirtz as Perez plans "serious" talks

As per reports from Spain, sources in Germany believe that it is a matter of time before Real sign Wirtz, with Perez prepared to open "serious" talks over a deal for the £110 million playmaker.

The Whites are eager to rejuvenate their options in the middle of the park, so much so that they're ready to pursue a move for Wirtz, who already boasts four goals in the Bundesliga and two in the Champions League over seven appearances across the competitions this season. The 21-year-old is clearly a player of dazzling ability, but it will not be an easy deal for Perez and co to orchestrate.

“Incredible. I’ve watched him three times this year now and he’s blown me away every time,” former England international Joe Cole told TNT Sports earlier this year.

“He’s got a South American flair with a German efficiency about him. We’ve all heard of Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, and Musiala. This lad will be new to the British viewers. Let me tell you, he is every bit as talented as those players. He could go on to be anything.”