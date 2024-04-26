Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly "finished" at Stamford Bridge, with one possible replacement "available for negotiations".

Pochettino says Chelsea can be "so bad"

It hasn’t been the best of debut campaigns for Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, with Tuesday’s 5-0 humiliation against Arsenal the latest setback for the Blues. Speaking after the game, Pochettino hit out at his side’s inconsistency, saying: "We are showing this inconsistency and that is why we are where we are.

"We are able to have an amazing performance [against Man City] and then one like this. When we have bad days, we are so bad. "It's difficult to talk. We are talking after last season in the same way.

"We put in a fantastic performance at Wembley and then today, you can lose a game at Arsenal but in the way we competed, why one day, three days ago and then today in this way? For the circumstance, we needed to make changes for different reasons. Then it is about consistency."

Now, there have been rumours over another change in the Stamford Bridge dugout, with Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi linked with a move to London. He’s thought to be the top target, however, another name is "available".

Pochettino "finished" at Chelsea with Amorim "available"

TEAMtalk shared a big update out of Chelsea in the last 48 hours, revealing that the heavy defeat to Arsenal could prove fatal for Pochettino. In fact, several members of the squad and the board believe Pochettino is “finished” as manager of Chelsea, with the loss at the Emirates leading to a “major uproar” behind the scenes.

Several players think the Argentine’s position is untenable and that he is a “dead man walking”, with the Blues informed that Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is “available for negotiations”.

Amorim has been heavily linked with a move to England this summer, with both Liverpool, West Ham and Manchester United, and it seems as if Chelsea is the latest potential destination for the Sporting CP manager ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 39-year-old had a brief spell in charge of SC Braga prior to taking over at Sporting in 2020 and has really made his mark, winning four trophies with his current employers. Amorim, who plays a 3-4-3 system is also on course to win a league and cup double before a possible exit this summer.

Ruben Amorim record at Sporting CP Matches 208 Wins 146 Draws 31 Losses 31 Average goals per game 2.16 Average goals conceded per game 0.89 Players used 78

He’s been hailed by Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro recently, who hailed him as a “great coach” after hearing the rumours of a possible move to England. “Everyone knows what a good coach he is, he does things very well, he’s a great coach. I wish him all the best and have nothing but good things to say about him.”