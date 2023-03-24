Tottenham Hotspur's search for a manager has been an unorthodox one, as it remains unclear as to whether Antonio Conte will actually be relieved of his duties now or at the end of the season.

The Italian's recent tirade following their 3-3 draw with Southampton for many marked the final straw, as he tore into the infrastructure of the club and essentially blamed the owner for their trophy drought.

He stated that no manager could solve the problems that ran throughout the club and that replacing him would change nothing, yet that still seems to be the plan that Daniel Levy is leaning towards.

The overwhelming favourite, at least among the fanbase, is unsurprisingly Mauricio Pochettino, and if anyone is to bring good times back to north London it is likely to be the Argentine.

It seemed like he was one of the few managers that truly understood what the club was about, and although he too could not win anything, he did bring them alongside the elites of English football and to a Champions League final as well.

Since his departure the club has lost its identity, prioritising flashy big-name managers to little success. Perhaps a return to their roots could be just what is needed, allowing the Lilywhites to stabilise and regain their identity once more.

Will Mauricio Pochettino return to Tottenham?

It will hardly have come as a shock to see the 51-year-old instantly referenced by The Athletic as one of the potential successors for Conte, whose contract expires at the conclusion of this season.

Pochettino has been out of work since his frustrating spell at Paris Saint-Germain was cut short last summer, and although linked with almost every high-profile job that has come available since, a return to Spurs seems almost inevitable.

Should he make that move, it would see him aim to finish the project he started back in 2014 when he was first appointed.

Whilst the squad has altered somewhat since his last stint, the core remains largely the same with a few key additions that are sure to have the experienced coach salivating. Particularly that of Richarlison, despite his abhorrent recent form.

Before the Brazilian had even moved to Everton, it was noted that Pochettino was keen on adding him to his squad at the time. As a fluid forward who can play all across the front line, the 25-year-old perfectly suited the free-flowing system of the former Saints boss that had led to much acclaim.

Perhaps finally bringing these two together could revive the ex-Watford striker, who is yet to score a Premier League goal for his new club. Having clearly reacted well to the happy-go-lucky management of Frank Lampard, as his ten league goals fired the Toffees to safety, his proposed new boss would boast a similar style but with far more tactical complexity.

Under the tutelage of a truly "world-class" manager, as branded by pundit and ex-Lilywhites midfielder Jamie O'Hara, Richarlison could finally reach the heights that legendary figure Carlo Ancelotti set out for him when he triumphantly noted that "he can fight for the Ballon d'Or."