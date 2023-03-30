Tottenham Hotspur have been a club on the up for years now, but one thing that always eluded them was silverware.

It seemed that no matter who was in charge or how much they spent, the acquisition of trophies just never came easy. It is this struggle that has led to a 15-year wait for another major honour to add to their EFL Cup success in 2008; a shocking return for a club of their stature.

In an attempt to rectify this, serial winners such as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte were employed to disappointing effect. If anything, these ageing stalwarts of the game have set the club back from where it was under Mauricio Pochettino: slowly building towards being a real powerhouse of the English game.

Questionably, especially given the disappointment in the years that have followed, the Argentine was sacked just five months after he had led the Lilywhites to their first-ever Champions League final.

He did so with a style of football that had earned widespread praise too, as he encouraged some of his players' best performances to date. Dele Alli and Harry Kane both thrived in particular, with the former scoring 18 and assisting nine during a stunning 2016/17 campaign. Nobody has got a tune out of him since.

Getting the most out of a squad that should never have been competing at that level, and admittedly with limited investment, perhaps Daniel Levy could rectify that mistake now by returning with his tail between his legs to offer him the vacancy once more, as per reports.

Should Spurs re-appoint Mauricio Pochettino?

Whilst there are plenty of top coaches in line for the job, few understand the club like Pochettino.

The 51-year-old spent five fine years in north London, where he maintained an impressive showing in the league whilst struggling to take the next step in cup competitions.

However, since leaving, the former Spurs boss was employed at Paris Saint-Germain for a period where he would win the first three pieces of silverware in his career.

Although many will discount this due to the lack of strength in opposition to the French giants, it marks a huge step for the manager to finally get his inaugural trophy under his belt.

Therefore, should he make a triumphant return, he will do so with far more experience than last time. Just last year pundit Kevin Phillips suggested that had Manchester United appointed him he would've been a roaring success, as the former Sunderland marksman claimed: "He can clearly get the best out of players, we saw that at Spurs. When you do that at United and the players you can bring in, they will win trophies."

With a recent spike in funding at Spurs too, surely this could translate to his potential appointment there as well.

Boasting a higher points per match average than any of the three managers (Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, Conte) that have come since him, and a bolstered pedigree alongside his wonderful play style too, Levy could really get the club rocking once again by reinstating this fan favourite to the dugout.