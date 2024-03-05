Reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella of The Evening Standard has shared a key Chelsea manager update as the Blues make a decision on both Mauricio Pochettino's future and a potential return for fan favourite Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino takes blame for Chelsea form

The west Londoner lost yet more ground in the race for European qualification after their 2-2 draw away to Brentford last weekend.

Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring against Thomas Frank's side, but goals from Mads Roerslev and Yoane Wissa put Brentford in the ascendancy and prompted boos from sections of the Chelsea away end against Pochettino.

Chelsea's next league fixtures Date Newcastle United March 11th Burnley March 30th Man United April 4th Sheffield United April 7th

A late goal from Axel Disasi fortunately salvaged something from their encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium, but it is clear as day that things are starting to turn toxic at Stamford Bridge, and specifically over who is in the dug out.

"I think the performances have been very good, I’m so happy with the performances," Pochettino said, when asked about supporters' frustration.

"Yes, and if they want to listen, perfect. If not, what can I do? They'll keep booing. I'm giving my best to this team.

"But we cannot blame the fans. My message is: Okay, they need to show their frustration - through who? I prefer to me rather than to the team. I prefer that, I am strong. I am sure that in time we will change the perception.

"I don’t want the fans trying to blame the players. Players need to feel backed by the fans and, to be honest, I prefer that I get the blame and let the players be free on the pitch. I don’t care. I am strong, I am 52 now. The players deserve credit and support from our fans. If someone needs to get the blame, that is no problem. That is why I am the coach."

The former Tottenham boss was a divisive appointment to begin with, given his links to one of Chelsea's most fierce rivals, but Chelsea's dwindling season has piled yet more pressure on the 52-year-old.

A big topic of discussion lately has been a possible Chelsea return for Mourinho. According to recent reports, the 'Special One' would "love" to have a third stint at Chelsea boss, but fans who are eager to see the Portuguese may be disappointed.

Indeed, The Standard and Kinsella write this week that Chelsea are not expected to try and reappoint Mourinho, and will likely stick with Pochettino until the end of the season at least.

Mourinho is a free agent after leaving Roma earlier this season, but that has done little to sway the Chelsea board into making a move for the serial-winning coach.

The 61-year-old has won a major honour at every single club he's taken charge of, bar Tottenham, so it's clear why some fans are enchanted by the prospect of a return - which as things stand looks unlikely to happen.