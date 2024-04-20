Whilst injuries haven't helped, PIF may still be disappointed that Newcastle United haven't made it back-to-back top-four finishes in the Premier League, with Eddie Howe's side on course to finish inside the Europa League places instead. And that disappointment could yet result in a managerial shake-up.

Newcastle manager news

The Magpies shocked the rest of the Premier League last season by qualifying for the Champions League, only to struggle this time around. Questions may come as a result at the end of the season whether Howe is the right man for the job, especially if the Magpies fail to qualify for the Europa League too, but PIF must not act too hastily.

The former Bournemouth boss had his luck summed up recently when both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles suffered ACL injuries to rule them out for the rest of this season and some of the next campaign. Left scrambling for options, those at St James' Park may need to back Howe in the summer transfer window if they really want to see where he's capable of taking the club in years to come. If he then struggles after the transfer backing, then Newcastle may be left with no choice but to end his tenure.

The factors that led to a drop-off this season haven't stopped the rumours over a replacement for Howe from coming, however. According to Il Messaggero, Maurizio Sarri is considering the Newcastle job after being presented with an offer by his agent. The former Chelsea boss recently resigned from his role at Lazio with the Serie A side sitting in seventh.

Sarri reportedly has unfinished business in the Premier League and expects a return to England in the future. Whether that comes courtesy of Newcastle remains to be seen, but the Italian is arguably the calibre of manager that they should be targeting.

"Genius" Sarri could transform Newcastle

Whilst Howe and Sarri both use 4-3-3 formations, English football saw during the latter's time at Chelsea the level of football that he can get his sides playing when at their best. Current Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino previously echoed that too, saying via Sky Sports: "Sarri's side play the most beautiful football in Europe."

A Europa League winner during his time at Stamford Bridge, Sarri would be an ideal choice to help Newcastle end their wait for silverware, especially if they qualify for the European competition this season. Wherever the former Juventus manager has been, he has more than left his mark on the players.

Kalidou Koulibaly, who worked with Sarri at Napoli, described Sarri as a "genius" via Sky Sports, before saying: "He sees things others don't see. He makes you understand how football is and isn't unpredictable. He's a scholar."

So whilst Sarri is available and Howe isn't taking Newcastle back into the top four, questions may well begin to come thick and fast regarding the Englishman's job security and whether the former could secure his return to the Premier League. The Italian is certainly one to watch in the coming months.