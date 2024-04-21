A title-winning manager is now considering an offer to replace David Moyes at West Ham, with it looking increasingly likely that the Scotsman won't be Irons boss next season.

Moyes contract expiring as West Ham look at alternatives

If Moyes does in fact depart, he'll be remembered as one of the most successful managers in West Ham's history, and a legend in his own right.

Related West Ham make Lucas Paqueta decision as transfer stance made clear The Brazilian could be their next high profile departure after Declan Rice.

During the 60-year-old's second stint in charge, West Ham have achieved European qualification in each of his full campaigns, while securing unexpectedly high league finishes in first two seasons. The highlight was their Europa Conference League triumph in Prague last season, a night which will go down as the most memorable and euphoric in West Ham's recent history.

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes Position Season 14th 2022/23 6th 2021/22 7th 2020/21 16th 2019/20

However, there have been some concerns by sections of the fan base over whether Moyes is really the right man to take them forward. West Ham finished 14th last term and battled relegation for much of 2022/2023, despite their European success, and Moyes came close to being sacked before the east Londoners opted to continue with him.

“I’m pretty long in the tooth, it happens and I don’t think you can please everybody,” Moyes said of complaints from West Ham fans.

“I think it would be hard to say there have been many better times at West Ham. Maybe they want something different but if they’re honest I think they probably have to say it’s been as good a time as they’ve had at the club, winning a trophy and the league positions.

"Maybe they’ve had managers who excite them more, possibly, but the one who’s sitting here wins more.”

His contract is set to expire in the summer, and some reports have even suggested that West Ham and Moyes are set to amicably part ways at the end of this season. Alternatives to the tactician have been looked at for a while, with Hammers chiefs identifying big names like Thomas Tuchel and Paulo Fonseca, according to recent rumours.

West Ham make Sarri offer as he considers proposal

According to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, West Ham are now interested in former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

The out-of-work manager, who won a Scudetto with Juventus during his time there, and has coached legendary names like Cristiano Ronaldo, is a wanted man back in England.

Indeed, it is believed West Ham have made Sarri an offer to replace Moyes, and the 65-year-old is currently considering it. While Sarri's stint as Chelsea boss only brought them a Europa League trophy amid a lacklustre league performance overall, one of his former players Jorginho is convinced of his quality.

“Sarri is a magnificent coach, he’s extraordinary on a tactical level," said Jorginho.

"He prepares in such detail that he knows the answer to any question you ask him. I struggled a little at the beginning, but now that I can speak English more fluently and communicate, it’s much easier."