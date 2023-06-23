Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman just isn't of a good enough level to join a club like Liverpool this summer, Paul Machin believes.

The Reds are said to be keen on strengthening their back line, with David Lynch of Football Insider recently confirming the club's plans to add a centre-back before the start of next season, ideally, one who is comfortable playing on the left.

Having played on the left side of Wolves' centre-back pairing 37 times last season, Kilman is a name that makes a lot of sense and will likely be one that Jurgen Klopp's side has considered.

What is the latest Liverpool transfer news?

The Reds have plenty of work cut out for them in the transfer market, having to replace key figures like Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with all three departing after lengthy spells at the club.

The club has been linked to Manu Kone, after Fabrizio Romano detailed their intention to prioritise signing the midfielder over previous target Ryan Gravenberch.

Klopp's side have also been repeatedly linked with OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram, with the midfielder potentially set to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer.

One of the club's biggest tasks is to recruit a new centre-back, with a worrying lack of depth in the position threatening to cause them problems next season, but according to Mathin, Kilman isn't the level of player they should be recruiting.

What has Paul Machin said about Max Kilman?

While the Reds need a left-sided centre-back, Machin thinks they should aim higher than Kilman, and doesn't believe he's of the required level they'll necessarily need to add.

Speaking to Football FanCast, the Redmen TV host said: "I don't think he's of the level that Liverpool would be looking for."

Looking back at Liverpool's past business, Machin used the club's track record when recruiting from smaller Premier League clubs, and poaching their best players, to highlight why Kilman doesn't quite fit that profile, saying: "I think if Liverpool are buying players from the Premier League, they need to be the best player in that team. Or certainly in that class.

"You know, in years gone by, even recently, I think Alexis Mac Allister falls into that category, Virgil van Dijk falls into that category. Sadio Mane fell into it, and to some extent Adam Lallana too."

How does Max Kilman compare to Liverpool's current defenders?

One of the biggest problems Liverpool's defence has faced in recent years is the ability to stay healthy. The club has regularly been forced to chop and change their back line as various defensive personnel within the squad struggled with injuries.

Having played in all but one of Wolves' Premier League games last season, Kilman demonstrated a level of availability that the Reds could value deeply, with Trent Alexander Arnold the only Reds defender to play as often as the 26-year-old.

The £15k-per-week Kilman's averaged more tackles per 90 minutes than Liverpool's Van Dijk over the previous campaign but did not manage to record more than that of Joel Matip (via FBref).

However, the Wolves ace did trump the Liverpool pair when it came to blocks per game and recorded a higher aerial duel win percentage than the Cameroonian defender, Matip.