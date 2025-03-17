Reliable journalist Joe Crann has dropped a worrying Sheffield Wednesday injury update out of Hillsborough, saying it "doesn't look good".

Sheffield Wednesday beaten in tight derby

The Owls were hoping to keep their Championship playoff hopes alive on Sunday afternoon, as they hosted promotion-chasing Sheffield United in a huge game for both sides.

A tight match was decided by a Rhian Brewster goal in the second half, however, with the former Liverpool striker inflicting a second 1-0 defeat on Wednesday by United this season, following the same scoreline at Bramall Lane earlier in the campaign.