Leeds United have outlined their attack as a real point of concern in recent weeks, yet their match against Brighton and Hove Albion suggested that perhaps it is not the only area for improvement.

The Whites have become a massively struggling outfit, with Javi Gracia the new man desperately trying to ensure their continued status in the Premier League next season.

However, following the results over the weekend, the Spaniard has seen his side drop into the relegation zone.

They were even quite fortunate to gain a point over the Seagulls, so things could have been even worse had they not fought back with such vigour.

Perhaps instead of seeking to solve their scoring problem, they could instead employ a tried and tested tactic for avoiding the drop of shoring up the defence.

One potential partner for the experienced Max Wober to achieve this could come from the academy, in the form of Diogo Monteiro.

Who is Diogo Monteiro?

Having signed in January, the Portuguese youngster arrived with vast potential backing him and a sparkling future ahead.

He had previously impressed in Switzerland for FC Servette, and across his three recorded games had outlined himself as a fine ball-playing defender. His 83% pass accuracy was underpinned by his two duels won and one clearance made per game (via Sofascore).

Football scout Ron Dor has been particularly vocal in his praise for the 6-foot stopper, labelling him a “beast in the making” who has very quickly become a “monster”.

With a penchant for stepping out from the back to start attacks, and the youthful confidence to facilitate this, he could make a fine foil to sit beside Wober, who has starred since his January introduction.

In the Premier League, the Austrian boasts a 7.00 average rating, and averages 1.8 interceptions, 1.7 tackles and 3.3 clearances per 90 (via Sofascore).

It is clear he is more than capable of picking up the defensive slack that Monteiro might leave, whilst the 18-year-old can act as the catalyst for turning defence into offense.

By unleashing him, it could not only add an extra layer of solidity and confidence at the back but coincidentally help bolster their attack too as the teenage sensation would launch them on his own.