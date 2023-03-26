Leeds United have seemingly turned over a new leaf since Javi Gracia arrived at the club, with the Spaniard wasting no time in revolutionising their philosophy and stripping it back to basics.

Having previously suffered the erratic and tumultuous reign of Jesse Marsch, it finally seems like the players are enjoying the spoils of a pragmatic and calm manager, who clearly boasts a fine footballing brain too.

He has gone to work on crafting a hard-working and organised team, seeking to sneak wins at every opportunity. With their recent results against Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, they proved that they can both outscore opponents and frustrate them; whatever the situation presents.

It is the mark of a side revitalised, but that could all come crumbling down with the potential absence of one of their most important assets.

Whilst the international break offers players a chance to recharge, free from the shackles of club football, there is always an element of worry that remains concerning injuries.

That nightmare seems to have come true for the Whites, as Max Wober has been outlined as their latest casualty in an ever-growing list that spans the last two seasons.

What's the latest Leeds injury news?

Having started Austria's game against Azerbaijan, roughly half an hour into the clash the 25-year-old was limping off, much to the dismay of both his club and country.

Such is the extent of his injury, he will miss the upcoming game with Estonia to return to Elland Road with immediate effect, seeking to regain fitness as soon as possible.

But with the diagnosis being a 'muscle injury on the back of his left thigh', there is no telling how severe it could be.

This marks a big blow for the Yorkshire outfit, who have relied heavily on the defensive exploits of the ex-RB Salzburg stopper since his January arrival.

With an average rating of 6.99 across his ten Premier League appearances this campaign, his impact has been immediate and transformative. The 6 foot 2 stalwart's 3.8 clearances, 1.7 interceptions and 1.6 tackles (via Sofascore) have proved key in this aforementioned upturn in form that has dragged them to 14th.

In fact, his Sofascore rating is the second-highest of anyone within his team to have played over five games, with only the free-scoring Rodrigo bettering him.

Fans were warned of the immense presence Wober would offer before joining, but few could have assumed he would have been such an instant hit. Signed for just £11m, it was journalist Beren Cross who first brandished him as "a leader" who was "strong in the air."

This has quickly become one of their best pieces of business in recent years, so to see him potentially ruled out around the run-in could be disastrous in Gracia's bid to secure survival.