A forward likened to Germany legend and Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller is now considering an exit from his club, with Chelsea making a bid for him.

Chelsea in market for new attacker as deadline day looms

This summer's transfer deadline day looms at the end of this month, so Enzo Maresca and co have just weeks to get their desired transfer targets over the line ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Italian is set to take charge of his debut campaign in the Chelsea dugout, with Maresca already watching co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley drastically chop and change his squad.

Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, Ian Maatsen, Omari Hutchinson, Michael Golding and Lewis Hall have all departed Stamford Bridge this summer, bringing in around £89 million worth of transfer fees, and many other players have come in to take their places.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Indeed, Chelsea have signed Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham), Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa), Renato Veiga (FC Basel), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City), Filip Jorgensen (Villarreal), Marc Guiu (Barcelona), Estevao Willian (Palmeiras), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United) and Aaron Anselmino (Boca Juniors) so far - but it is rumoured they could add a senior star attacker to this long list of new arrivals.

This week has gave way to reports of a potential new striker in particular. Chelsea have opened talks with Napoli over Victor Osimhen, and wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku would head the other way as part of the exchange.

The Belgian has apparently already agreed a three-year contract to link back up with Antonio Conte in Serie A, but it remains to be seen just how much this will help Chelsea get Osimhen over the line.

"Chelsea are in talks with Napoli over Victor Osimhen, whilst Romelu Lukaku has already agreed to a pay cut and a three-year contract to move to Naples," wrote journalist Ben Jacobs on X.

"#CFC don't want to pay the €120m+ release clause but are keen on Osimhen should the structure change or price drop. Loan with option has been discussed, as David Ornstein called.

"Also understand Napoli have raised a loan-option into an obligation should Chelsea qualify for #UCL. Spoke about Osimhen yesterday on the London is Blue podcast. Door not shut. Osimhen also impatient to move, which has caused Napoli to re-assess their position."

Maximilian Beier considering exit after Chelsea make "concrete" bid

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg also reported earlier this week that Chelsea have made a "concrete" bid for Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, who has interestingly been compared to Bayern star Muller by the Bundesliga official website.

The 21-year-old bagged 16 goals in all competitions for Hoffenheim last season, earning a call-up to the German national team squad for Euro 2024, and his contract includes a tempting £25 million release clause.

Plettenberg, sharing a further update on the matter, says Beier is now open to leaving after Chelsea's bid for him, as well as the interest of other clubs. While both Maresca's side and Aston Villa have tabled offers from the Premier League, it is believed they're not necessarily favourites, as Juventus are also contending.

Plettenberg says that a decision on his future is expected soon, and it will be an interesting one to watch.