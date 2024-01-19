Glasgow Rangers ended their winter break by drawing 2-2 against FC Copenhagen at Ibrox as they return to domestic action tomorrow evening.

The Scottish Cup tie against Dumbarton represents an ideal chance for Philippe Clement to experiment with his starting XI and this could lead to some fringe players making a start and gaining vital minutes.

Between now and May, the Light Blues could face a hectic schedule, especially if they go far in both the cup and the Europa League and this suggests the Belgian coach will need to rotate his squad effectively.

The Gers won their last competitive match before the winter break – a 3-1 Premiership victory over Kilmarnock – and could start off the second half of the 2023/24 season with a resounding win against the Sons tomorrow.

With that in mind, the 49-year-old coach could make six changes to the side that defeated Killie at Ibrox just three weeks ago.

1 GK – Jack Butland

While the tie is a perfect opportunity to rest Jack Butland, the goalkeeper has not missed a single match since joining last summer, and it would be no surprise if Clement sticks with him against Dumbarton.

Across 34 matches during the first half of the season, the Englishman conceded 28 goals and kept 16 clean sheets, but his performances arguably won the club a host of points in the league.

2 RB – James Tavernier

Similar to Butland, James Tavernier could be given a rest, but he will likely feature from the first whistle before potentially being withdrawn when the tie is secured.

Tavernier has missed just one game this term – the League Cup win against Morton in August – but Clement may want his captain on the field of play tomorrow.

The long-serving captain has scored three goals in the Scottish Cup during his spell at the club, and he will be eyeing a goal or two against the League Two outfit.

3 CB – John Souttar

The Scot will keep his place from the win against Killie as Connor Goldson will get a rest for the cup clash.

Against the Ayrshire side, Souttar made six clearances, one tackle and won eight out of his 12 total duels during the clash, and he will be looking to keep a clean sheet against the Sons.

4 CB – Leon King

The youngster came to prominence last season as he made 23 appearances for the senior side due to an injury crisis at the heart of the defence.

He gained crucial experience in the Champions League, playing in all six matches, but he has featured just three times this season under Clement.

King should be unleashed against lower league opposition and the cup tie is a chance for him to gain some much-needed game time.

5 LB – Borna Barisic

The Croatian could return to action tomorrow in place of Ridvan Yilmaz, with the Turkish defender’s future looking increasingly uncertain as he has reportedly told the club he wishes to leave.

Barisic has missed the previous four league games, but a clash against Dumbarton could be the perfect chance for him to return.

6 CM – Jose Cifuentes

The “very dynamic” midfielder – as so hailed by LAFC assistant manager Marc Dos Santos – is also returning from his own injury problems, and he could return to the starting XI for the tie tomorrow evening.

The summer signing has made 20 appearances since arriving from the MLS for a £1.2m transfer fee, but he has yet to replicate the form he displayed across the pond.

A solid showing against the League Two side could give him a confidence boost as he looks to fight for a place in the starting XI.

7 CM – Ryan Jack

Another injury returnee (a recurring theme at Ibrox), Jack could be ready to be unleashed from the first whistle in the Scottish Cup, having played just shy of 30 minutes against the Danish side in midweek.

His contract expires at the end of the season and the former Aberdeen midfielder will need to return to full fitness and prove to Clement that he deserves another year at Ibrox.

Another injury, however, could wreck his chances and lead to his departure after seven years in Glasgow come the end of the campaign.

8 RW – Scott Wright

The Scottish winger certainly enjoys the Scottish Cup. The former Aberdeen gem scored in the final against Hearts in 2022, and he could be given a run-out on Saturday.

This means Ross McCausland will drop to the bench and the rest could do him the world of good. Since making his first appearance of the season in October, he has missed just two games for the Ibrox side.

Wright has scored once in 15 games this term, but that goal came in a cup tie against Hearts, and it may be wise to give him some minutes tomorrow.

9 AM – Todd Cantwell

Sam Lammers has moved on loan to FC Utrecht and Tom Lawrence is not quite ready to start yet, which suggests Todd Cantwell will be starting in the number ten slot against the Sons.

This term, the former Norwich City starlet has scored three goals and grabbed four assists, but he has failed to replicate the form which saw him shine during his opening few months at the club.

He did score in his last competitive outing against Killie and this will give him plenty of confidence heading into the cup tie.

10 LW – Rabbi Matondo

The Welsh winger has a perfect opportunity to grab a slot in the first team following Abdallah Sima’s absence over the coming weeks, and he managed to find the back of the net against Copenhagen at the start of the week.

Injury has disrupted his season, but the winger does have a decent tally of four goal contributions in 16 matches during 2023/24.

11 ST – Cyriel Dessers

The Nigerian international is likely to be given the nod against Dumbarton, despite the presence of on-loan starlet Fabio Silva pushing for a starting slot.

The 29-year-old has scored only nine goals in 30 matches, but could a goal or two against the Sons kickstart his campaign? Only time will tell.

12

Rangers predicted lineup in full vs Dumbarton – GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Souttar, CB – King, LB – Barisic; CM – Jack, CM – Cifuentes; RW – Wright, AM – Cantwell, LW – Matondo; ST - Dessers