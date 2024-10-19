Glasgow Rangers return to domestic action on Sunday following the recent international break.

The Light Blues face a tricky away trip to Kilmarnock in the Premiership as Philippe Clement looks to secure another three points for the club.

Between now and the next international break, the Gers play seven times, including two European ties along with a League Cup semi-final. If Clement can lead his side to seven victories, it could set the tone for the remainder of the campaign.

Securing all three points against Killie on Sunday is the priority for the Belgian, especially as the Light Blues trail both Celtic and Aberdeen in the Premiership title race.

Ridvan Yilmaz, Rabbi Matondo and Danilo are still missing from the first team squad, while Ross McCausland could also miss out.

With this in mind, here's a look at the starting XI that Clement could unleash at Rugby Park on Sunday afternoon, with two potential changes from the side that saw off St Johstone last time out.

1 GK – Jack Butland

The experienced goalkeeper has started every single match for the club this season, keeping eight clean sheets in 13 games, conceding only 11 goals in that time frame.

Since the 3-0 defeat to Celtic at the start of September, Butland has kept three successive clean sheets in the Premiership and Clement will be hoping this can extend to the fourth game in a row tomorrow.

It looks as though he is returning to the form which saw him impress during his first few months at Ibrox. Having Butland at his best will be a major bonus for the club, that’s for sure.

2 RB – James Tavernier

Following the 4-1 defeat to Lyon in the Europa League at the start of the month, many expected Tavernier to be dropped for the clash against St Johnstone. He ended up starting the game and playing the full 90 minutes.

In 13 games this term, the captain has scored just once and grabbed three assists, indicating that his form in front of goal has dipped dramatically from last season.

Can he score his second of the campaign against Killie? Only time will tell.

3 CB – John Souttar

The centre-back has featured in every game this season, like Butland and Tavernier, firmly establishing himself as Clement’s number one option at the heart of the defence.

Steve Clarke called him up to the Scotland squad for the games against Croatia and Portugal, with Souttar shining against the latter.

Indeed, the defender won 100% of his duels, made five clearances and lost possession just six times during the game, where he also shackled Cristiano Ronaldo for the full 90 minutes.

Clement will be hoping for a repeat performance at Rugby Park.

4 CB – Robin Propper

The Dutchman arrived from FC Twente in the summer and has since formed a solid partnership with Souttar at the heart of the defence.

Propper was in wonderful form against St Johnstone a couple of weeks ago. Not only did he win six of his nine attempted duels, but the centre-back also succeeded with 91% of his passes and committed zero fouls.

He and Souttar will be keen on keeping yet another clean sheet domestically.

5 LB – Jefte

The Brazilian has been an impressive stand in for Yilmaz at left-back, making ten appearances for the club in all competitions.

Earmarked as one for the future, Jefte is showing his class right now. With the Turk not set for a return against Killie, the 20-year-old will continue his run in the starting XI.

6 CM – Connor Barron

The Scot was rested against St Johnstone, but he will come back into the side on Sunday afternoon as the first potential alteration.

Barron has arguably been one of Clement’s finest pieces of transfer business, arriving on a free transfer once his Aberdeen contract expired.

Having played a part in every match this term, Barron is the undisputed first choice midfielder in the squad.

7 CM – Nicolas Raskin

Raskin started over Barron against the Perth side last time out and enjoyed a decent performance, thus meaning he keeps his place in the lineup.

He succeeded with 91% of his passes, won nine of his 15 ground duels and made one key pass, the Belgian was impressive during the match, something which Clement will hope continues against the Rugby Park side on Sunday.

8 RW – Vaclav Cerny

With McCausland unlikely to play a part, Cerny will start on the right wing tomorrow. During the international break, he featured against both Albania and Ukraine.

He scored twice during the last Premiership clash and if unleashed tomorrow, Clement will be expecting a performance similar to the one displayed against St Johnstone.

9 AM – Tom Lawrence

Ianis Hagi returned to the squad last time out following a contract saga which had stretched out for months. The Romanian ended up grabbing an assist before being sent off against the Saints, which means he is ruled out of Sunday’s tie.

This means Lawrence will likely return to the lineup as the second change. Across 11 games this term, the Welshman has scored four goals already, finally showcasing his talents after an injury-hit first couple of seasons at Ibrox.

Previously lauded for his "lightening" feet by journalist Josh Bunting, the £22k-per-week star will hope to make an impact again tomorrow.

10 LW – Nedim Bajrami

Although usually deployed as a number ten, Bajrami has been forced out wide by Clement due to injuries to Matondo and Oscar Cortes, but the Albanian has still impressed.

He scored after just 55 seconds against Malmö and his performances have been excellent so far during his short stint at the club.

11 ST – Cyriel Dessers

The striker may have scored seven times this term, but in the Premiership, he hasn’t netted since the 6-0 win over Ross County back in August, a drought which Clement hopes will end tomorrow.

The jury is still out on Dessers, despite his seven goals this term. He tends to miss easy chances during games and, without much competition, it is likely the 29-year-old will continue to start most matches.

If he can score one or two goals against Killie, it could go a long way to securing all three points.

Predicted Rangers starting XI vs Kilmarnock – GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Souttar, CB – Propper, LB – Jefte; CM – Barron, CM – Raskin; RW – Cerny, AM – Lawrence, LW – Bajrami; ST - Dessers