Glasgow Rangers kick off their Europa League season with a trip away from Ibrox to take on Malmo in the first game of the league phase on Thursday night.

The Light Blues will play eight matches in the new-look format, in an attempt to qualify for the knockout stages, and their first opponents are the Swedish outfit.

Philippe Clement's side dropped down into this competition after they lost to Dynamo Kyiv on aggregate over two legs in their Champions League qualifiers.

The Belgian head coach will now be eyeing up a strong run in the Europa League, potentially going one step further than Giovanni van Bronckhorst did by winning the tournament.

Rangers come into this game off the back of a 3-0 win over Dundee in the League Cup on Saturday and Clement may look to make some changes to his starting XI from that clash.

With that in mind, here is the predicted Gers line-up to take to the field against Malmo in Sweden on Thursday...

1 GK - Jack Butland

Jack Butland will be between the sticks, barring any late fitness issues, as he is the nailed on number one option for Clement in goal for Rangers.

The English shot-stopper has kept 30 clean sheets in 67 appearances for the club since the start of the 2023/24 campaign, and will be in search of number 31 against Malmo.

2 RB - James Tavernier

James Tavernier will captain the team at right-back and will be hoping to build on his positive performance against Dundee in the League Cup clash.

The English defender scored his first goal of the season, from the penalty spot, and assisted Cyriel Dessers to help Rangers on their way to a 3-0 win.

3 CB - John Souttar

At the heart of the backline, former Hearts colossus John Souttar deserves to maintain his place in the starting XI after helping his side to keep a clean sheet last time out.

The Scotland international has also helped his team to keep three clean sheets in five Scottish Premiership matches this season, and will hopefully provide a strong presence at the back against Malmo.

4 CB - Robin Propper

Alongside Souttar, Robin Propper should be selected once again on the left side of the defence for the Gers, as he is comfortable playing out from the back on either foot.

Rangers have kept shutouts in three of the centre-back's last four starts in all competitions, which shows that he has been part of a strong defensive unit.

5 LB - Jefte

Ridvan Yilmaz is currently missing through injury and that has left Jefte as the only natural left-back option in the first-team squad, which is why he will keep his place in the team.

The Brazilian full-back recently caught the eye by winning six of his seven ground duels and making two tackles and two interceptions in the win over Dundee United.

6 CM - Connor Barron

At the base of the midfield, the energetic Connor Barron should be selected once again, after an impressive start to life at Ibrox following his move from Aberdeen in the summer transfer window.

The Scotland U21 international has been a combative presence in the middle of the park for the Gers in the Premiership, with 3.0 tackles and interceptions combined and 4.0 ball recoveries per game respectively in the division.

7 CM - Mohamed Diomande

Alongside the Scottish dynamo, Clement should make the first change to the starting XI by bringing Mohammed Diomande into the team to replace Dujon Sterling.

The versatile English ace started the 3-0 win over Dundee but was withdrawn from the action at half-time, Glasgow World subsequently handed him a player rating of 5/10.

Diomande should now be unleashed ahead of the former Chelsea man, due to the creativity quality that he could bring to the team in midfield.

The Ivorian magician has created three 'big chances' in four starts in the Premiership this season, which suggests that the left-footed whiz has the ability to unlock the Malmo defence to create quality opportunities for his teammates.

8 RW - Ross McCausland

The second change to the starting XI could come on the right side of the attack, with Ross McCausland unleashed ahead of Wolfsburg loanee Vaclav Cerny.

In a European clash away from home, the pace of the academy graduate on the flank could be a useful weapon for Clement to have in his side, as it opens up more possibilities on the counter.

Cerny's lack of mobility restricts what he can provide when his team is sat deeper, rather than dominating the possession and playing higher up the pitch, and that could make him more useful as a substitute if Rangers are pushing for a goal late on.

Therefore, McCausland, who came on for Cerny in the 68th minute last time out, could be preferred for tactical reasons for this clash with Malmo.

9 AM - Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence should keep his place in the starting XI as the number ten for Rangers after a return of two goals and one assist in his last four appearances in all competitions.

The Welsh wizard did not directly contribute to a goal in the 3-0 win over Dundee on Saturday but did provide a brilliant flick to set Nedim Bajrami away for the third goal.

10 LW - Nedim Bajrami

The Light Blues signed the Albania international from Sassuolo on deadline day and he notched his first goal contribution with an assist for Dessers on Saturday.

Bajrami, who crossed from the left for the striker to convert against Dundee, will be looking to provide a creative spark on the flank on Thursday night.

11 ST - Cyriel Dessers

Finally, Dessers should retain his place through the middle as the starting centre-forward, particularly whilst Hamza Igamane continues to settle into life at Ibrox.

The Nigeria international scored two goals in the 3-0 win over Dundee on Saturday and has produced three goals in five appearances in the Premiership, which shows that the experienced marksman is in fine form and could cause Malmo problems in this game.