Celtic have made just one signing in the January transfer window, but it has been an addition that has certainly been a sentimental one for the Bhoys. Portuguese attacker Jota returned to the club after 18 months, for £8m, and grabbed a goal on his second debut.

The Scottish outfit will be hoping to add one or two more players to their squad on deadline day. With time ticking, Brendan Rodgers’ side could make a late move for one midfield starlet.

Celtic's deadline day activity

According to a report from The Scottish Sun on Sunday evening, Celtic ‘could launch a fresh deadline-day bid’ to sign Motherwell’s young midfield star Lennon Miller. They have reportedly already had an offer for the 18-year-old rejected.

They are set to face competition for his signature from Italian side Udinese, who have also seen bids rejected. Motherwell are believed to want £4m for their number 38 if he was to leave on deadline day.

Why Miller would be a good signing

It has been a really impressive campaign so far for 18-year-old Miller. He has played 26 times for the Well so far this term, scoring four goals and grabbing six assists in 26 games across all competitions. That includes both goals in a 2-1 win at home to St Mirren.

There are certainly a few benefits to signing the Scotland under-21 international. One of those is the fact he would add leadership to the Bhoys squad, despite his age. This term, he has captained Motherwell ten times, including once against Celtic in the Premiership.

He would also add versatility to Rogers’ squad. The midfielder can play in a variety of positions in the centre of the park, having played as a number six and a number ten nine times this term, and slotting in the number eight role on six occasions.

Should Celtic bring Miller to the club on deadline day, he could be the perfect upgrade on midfielder Luke McCowan.

The 27-year-old has been an important player for Rogers this season and has five goals and three assists in 24 games across competitions, albeit with that return falling behind Miller's own tally of ten goal involvements

If there is one area in which Miller excels over the Celtic number 14, it is his defensive ability. The 18-year-old, having played as a defensive midfielder this season, just brings that defensive nous that you need as a deeper lying player.

This is certainly backed up by the stats on Squawka. For example, per 90 minutes this season, Miller has won 6.1 duels compared to just 5.2 for McCowan. His on-the-ball quality is also there, as his 54.55% take-on success rate shows. In comparison, the Celtic man has a 45.45% take-on success rate.

Miller vs. McCowan key stats 2024/25 SPFL Stat (per 90) Miller McCowan Duels won 6.1 5.2 Ground duel success 60.28%4 48.21% Ball recoveries 6.8 6.5 Take-on success rate 54.55% 45.45% Assists 0.4 0.4 Stats from Squawka

This could be a fantastic deal for the Bhoys. Not only would they be adding versatility and leadership to Rogders’ squad, but Miller can bring that extra ability out of possession, something helpful in the Champions League knockout stages.

£4m seems like a worthy investment for a midfielder who football analyst Ben Mattinson believes could “become world-class” at some point in his career.