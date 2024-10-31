Ipswich Town welcome Leicester City to Portman Road this weekend in what is a huge fixture for Kieran McKenna's side. The Tractor Boys are still without a win in nine Premier League games and currently 18th in the table, just three points ahead of bottom club Southampton.

Leicester, meanwhile, though they endured a slow start to the campaign, have picked up in recent weeks. The Foxes have won two of their last three Premier League games, beating both Bournemouth and Southampton - the type of wins against teams around you that can get you out of trouble.

Speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk's Final Whistle earlier this week, former Ipswich defender Mick Mills said he believes McKenna's side "need to win" against Leicester, who, like Ipswich, were in the Championship last year.

"I would put Leicester as one of the possible ones we could maybe finish above. If we get it right and get the win we need, we move within two points of Leicester - that's touching distance, and where we have to be," he said.

"There's eight or nine teams now that won't be in the relegation fight - they're in a different world But there are teams that are going to be down there, and Leicester are one of them - that is why that is important."

Ipswich given big boost in early team news before Leicester clash

Fortunately for McKenna, the Northern Irishman could see a number of his injured stars return this weekend for the game against Leicester. According to 3 Added Minutes, all of Omari Hutchinson, Sam Morsy, Ben Johnson, and Jacob Greaves could all return after spells on the sidelines.

Greaves and Johnson haven't featured in either of Ipswich's last two games against Everton and Brentford, while both Morsy and Hutchinson missed the game against the Bees – Morsy with a muscle injury and Hutchinson with illness.

Speaking about Johnson last week, McKenna said: “Ben is still out with a small thigh injury. There was a possibility he could have made it for this weekend, but he's not been able to. We'll have to see how he is next week.”

Tuanzebe still out with bizarre injury

One man McKenna will still have to make do without against Leicester, however, is Axel Tuanzebe. The 26-year-old defender, who formerly played for Manchester United and earns £40,000-per-week at Portman Road, is currently sidelined with a cut to his hand, which he sustained from breaking a glass while washing up.

He is not expected to return until at least the end of November. Speaking about Tuanzebe's injury earlier this month, McKenna said: “It’s a household accident, very, very unfortunate and very, very serious. He was very close to losing his thumb. He’s had surgery to repair the tendons in the thumb that was damaged, I think the recovery is going pretty well, but it’s a long-term injury."

Prior to his injury, the DR Congo international had been a key player for Ipswich this term, starting all six of the club's first six Premier League games.