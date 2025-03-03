Ipswich Town's only win in February came in the FA Cup as a much-changed Tractor Boys XI got the better of Frank Lampard's Coventry City away from home.

Kieran McKenna will be hoping March follows suit in gifting his side a well-needed victory, but it will be a lot trickier than the away trip to the Sky Blues was as Nuno Espirito Santo's Nottingham Forest awaits at the City Ground.

There will be many selection dilemmas for McKenna to address ahead of this tie, with a whole host of first-teamers perhaps worried their spots will be taken up by fresh blood, including an often hot-and-cold Jack Clarke.

McKenna's Ipswich selection dilemma before Forest

Clarke has shown brief glimpses of his star quality donning Tractor Boys blue this season, with his showing last time out in the esteemed competition seeing him pick up a goal and two assists in a straightforward 4-1 win.

But, with Sammie Szmodics now back and ready for some minutes, the break from the Premier League could be the perfect opportunity for McKenna to gift his attacking midfielder a chance to impress now he's out of the treatment room.