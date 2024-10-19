Ipswich Town will be looking to gain their first Premier League victory of the season this afternoon when Sean Dyche’s Everton visit Portman Road.

Kieran McKenna’s side come into the encounter off the back of a 4-1 defeat away at West Ham United before the international break - looking to right the wrongs of the loss which saw the Tractor Boys suffer their third loss of the season.

As for the Toffees, they come into the meeting after a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United at Goodison Park, a solid point as they aim to turn around their early season form which has seen just one win so far.

Ahead of the clash, the two sides are separated by just a single point, with the fixture a huge opportunity for either team to claim a crucial win in their hopes of securing their top-flight status for another season.

However, if McKenna’s side are to come away with all three points this afternoon, one player will have to be on top form to continue his excellent start to the new campaign.

Ipswich Town's last five Premier League results Date Opponents Scoreline Outcome 05/10/2024 West Ham 4-1 Loss 29/09/2024 Aston Villa 2-2 Draw 21/09/2024 Southampton 1-1 Draw 14/09/2024 Brighton 0-0 Draw 31/08/2024 Fulham 1-1 Draw Stats via FotMob

Liam Delap’s stats so far this season

After joining from Manchester City in a deal rising to £20m, Liam Delap certainly raised eyebrows, with his transfer fee seemingly rather hefty given his lack of Premier League experience.

Before his transfer to East Anglia, the 21-year-old had never started a top-division game before, only making a handful of appearances off the bench during his time at the Etihad.

However, the centre-forward has taken to the challenge like a duck to water, settling seamlessly into life as a Premier League player at Portman Road.

Delap has already notched four league goals in his first seven appearances, with the striker scoring three in his last two appearances, which includes a double over current Champions League side Aston Villa - securing a 2-2 draw with Unai Emery’s outfit.

His goals have already been crucial to the Tractor Boys so far in 2024/25, with his efforts continuing to be pivotal if they want to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

The youngster could be aided in his attempts by one player who deserves a recall to the starting lineup for the clash this afternoon.

The man who could make Delap unplayable vs Everton

Forward Sammie Szmodics hasn’t started any of the last two league meetings for Ipswich, only being utilised as a substitute in the games against Villa and West Ham.

The 29-year-old, who joined McKenna’s side for £9m from Blackburn Rovers this summer, scored on his debut against defending champions Man City earlier this season, but is yet to add to his tally.

However, the Ireland international has been impressive despite his lack of tangible rewards so far this campaign, with his figures potentially allowing Delap to further add to his tally should he start alongside the youngster this afternoon.

Szmodics, who’s previously been dubbed as "superb" by journalist Edward Walker, has completed 76% of the passes he’s attempted, also likes to drive forward with the ball at any given opportunity, completing 50% of the dribbles he’s attempted - possibly handing Delap further opportunities in the final third.

He’s also a very hard worker, one who’s not afraid to initiate the press if his side are out of possession, potentially allowing Ipswich to catch out Dyche’s side if they try and build the play from the back.

Whilst it’s only the eighth game of the league season, this afternoon’s meeting is a huge fixture for both sides - potentially having a say in the final standings come May.

If McKenna’s side are to get the victory over the Toffees, it will be a huge result, but their chances of gaining all three points will be massively boosted by Szmodics starting from the off instead of as a substitute.