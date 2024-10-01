Before the season kicked off, you would have been hard-pressed to find many pundits, or fans for that matter, that predicted Ipswich Town would remain in the Premier League, and understandably so.

However, we are now six games in, and even though the newly promoted side have played three of last season's top four, they are sat in 15th place with four points to their name, and most importantly, they look like they belong in the top-flight.

Kieran McKenna has his side playing some great football, and the draw against Aston Villa on Sunday is evidence of that, with a brilliant brace from Liam Delap and excellent performances all over the pitch.

In fact, one of the Tractor Boys' most exciting players has now been compared to Premier League and Champions League winner Jack Grealish.

Grealish's career so far

Before he was winning things left, right, and centre for Manchester City, Grealish first rose to prominence with his boyhood club, Aston Villa.

There, he made 213 appearances across eight seasons, scoring 32 goals and providing 41 assists. However, it wasn't just his goal involvement and connection to the Villans that made Villa Park fall in love with him; it was also his style of play and personality on the pitch.

During his time in the Midlands, the Englishman was seen as a star who played an ultra-aggressive, direct, and tremendously exciting brand of football.

He was the sort of player with unreal close control who could take on defenders and make something happen all on his own, even if it wasn't always the smartest move for the team.

He eventually earned himself his big move to City in the summer of 2021, and while his first season was a bit of a struggle and some of that individuality that made him so fun to watch has since been drilled out of him, it's a move that has undoubtedly worked out for him.

In his 132 appearances for the club, he's won three league titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup, the Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup as well.

Overall, while Grealish isn't quite as fun to watch anymore, he is still an effective winger who has won practically everything there is to win in the club game and a brilliant player to be compared to.

Why Jack Clarke has been compared to Grealish

Yes, the Ipswich star who has been compared to Grealish is none other than summer signing Jack Clarke.

During his commentary on the game against Villa, former Arsenal and Leicester City star Alan Smith claimed the 23-year-old "has a bit of Grealish about him," and it's not just the hair.

While there are some obvious and shallow aesthetic similarities between the two wingers, Smith focused on how the former Sunderland ace's brilliant close control and ability to make things happen with a quick bit of movement reminded him of the City star.

It's an undeniably flattering comparison for the £20m man, but given how well he has played over the last couple of years and his almost talismanic form for the Black Cats, it's justified.

For example, in 42 appearances last season, the "unplayable" dynamo, as pundit Adrian Clarke dubbed him, scored 15 goals and provided four assists, equating to a goal involvement on average every 2.21 games

Clarkes's last two seasons Season 22/23 23/24 Appearances 50 42 Goals 11 15 Assists 14 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.50 0.45 All Stats via Transfermarkt

He was even more impressive the campaign prior, racking up 11 goals and 14 assists in 50 matches, equating to a goal involvement every other game.

Ultimately, while it seems unlikely that Clarke will go on to have a career as decorated as Grealish's, there are some undeniable similarities between how the talented wingers play, and with him in the side, Ipswich stand a great chance of staying up this season.