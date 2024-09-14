Ipswich Town will be looking to claim their first victory of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign this weekend, as they travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion this afternoon.

Kieran McKenna’s side have drawn one and lost two of their opening three matches this season, losing to title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City before drawing to Fulham last time out.

However, they face another tough task against Fabian Hurzeler’s side, with the Seagulls unbeaten after wins against Everton and Manchester United before drawing to Mikel Arteta’s side before the international break.

The 31-year-old German claimed the Manager of the Month award for August, further highlighting the impressive start he’s made to life in England.

As for McKenna, he may need to make one brutal call if his side are to come away with all three points from the South Coast this afternoon, dropping one player from the starting lineup.

Why McKenna may drop Szmodics for Brighton clash

Forward Sammie Szmodics arrived at Portman Road in an £11m deal from Championship side Blackburn Rovers during the transfer window - joining with high expectations after his campaign last season.

The Irish international scored 27 goals in 44 league outings last season - finishing the campaign as the division’s top scorer.

He wasted no time in making an impact for the Tractor Boys, scoring on his first start against Pep Guardiola’s City side - earning him a start for the clash against Fulham.

The 28-year-old failed to make an impact on the game in his 81-minute display, unable to register any attempts on goal, whilst also managing just 24 touches and completing 62% of the passes he attempted.

Sammie Szmodics' stats against Fulham (31/08/2024) Statistics Tally Minutes played 81 Touches 24 Pass accuracy 10/16 (62%) Long balls completed 1/2 (50%) Shots taken 0 Times caught offside 1 Stats via FotMob

It’s undoubtedly been a promising start to his Ipswich career given his goal against the defending champions, but he may be forced to make way for one player who could make his first league start for McKenna’s side this weekend.

The man to replace Szmodics against Brighton

Winger Jack Clarke signed for Ipswich late on in the transfer window, completing a deal rising to £20m from Championship side Sunderland.

The transfer saw the 23-year-old become the club’s joint-third most expensive signing in their history, behind fellow new additions Jacob Greaves and Omar Hutchinson - with real excitement forming around the move.

Ipswich Town's most expensive transfers in history Player Fee 1. Omari Hutchinson £22.5m 2. Jacob Greaves £21m 3. Jack Clarke £20m = Liam Delap £20m 5. Dara O'Shea £11.8m Stats via Transfermarkt

Clarke, who’s previously been dubbed as “unplayable” by former Arsenal ace Adrian Clarke, made his first league appearance for Ipswich in the draw with Marco Silva’s side - replacing Szmodics late in the day, but he could be handed a start instead of the Irishman at the AMEX.

Given his huge transfer fee, it’s highly unlikely that the former Tottenham Hotspur talent will be utilised as an impact player, with the youngster able to provide serious quality to McKenna’s frontline.

His record of 19 goal contributions for Sunderland last season is an example of the quality he possesses, aiding the club’s chances of securing an immediate return to England’s second-tier.

The international break has given Clarke to settle into life in East Anglia, with this weekend’s game the perfect opportunity to hand the big-money signing his first start for the club.