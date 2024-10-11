Ipswich Town’s rise to the Premier League over recent years has been nothing short of remarkable, securing back-to-back promotions from League One - a feat unheard of in today’s game.

Boss Kieran McKenna is the man to thank for the club’s recent success, coming into Portman Road during a tricky spell on the field, before galvanising the first team, instilling belief into the players which led to their phenomenal achievements.

A season in England’s top flight would’ve been a distant dream to many supporters, but after McKenna’s magic, a generation of supporters will enjoy a season of a lifetime in 2024/25.

Unsurprisingly, the hierarchy had to splash the cash this summer to give the Tractor Boys a fighting chance of securing survival this season, with over £100m spent on new arrivals during the recent transfer window.

One signing in particular has caught the eye after his recent move to East Anglia, taking the Premier League by storm during his first full season at this level.

Liam Delap’s stats for Ipswich Town

After joining the club in a deal rising to £20m this summer, eyebrows were raised by many over a deal to sign striker Liam Delap from champions Manchester City.

The 21-year-old had spent last season on loan at Championship side Hull City, whilst only making two brief substitute appearances in England’s top-flight during his time at the Etihad.

However, the youngster has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, making an immediate impact in the final third for McKenna’s side.

Delap has already notched four goals in his opening seven league outings for the Tractor Boys, currently sitting joint fourth in the top goalscorer charts.

His two goals against Aston Villa are undoubtedly the highlight of his time at the club so far, with his double securing a huge point against a side who finished within the top four during the 2023/24 campaign.

The striker backed up his brace with another goal in his most recent outing, against West Ham United, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to secure any points as they fell to a 4-1 defeat.

There’s no denying that this season will be tricky for Ipswich, but their chances will do no harm if the striker can keep up his excellent form in front of goal.

However, despite his stellar start at the club, one other first-team member earns the same as him per week, but it’s safe to say his wages don’t reflect his importance to McKenna’s side.

The man who earns just as much as Delap

Despite the influx of new additions during the transfer window, there are numerous first-team members still at Portman Road who secured promotion from the Championship last season.

One of those is goalkeeper Christian Walton, but the 28-year-old did only make a single appearance in the league last season, mainly utilised as a back-up to Vaclav Hladky.

However, despite his lack of minutes during the 2023/24 campaign, he did start the season opener against Liverpool before new addition Aro Muric took over the reins as the club’s number one between the sticks.

As a result, Walton is yet to feature since, taking his place on the bench as backup, but still pocketing a small fortune in the process.

The shot-stopper currently earns a reported £20k-per-week, a figure the same as starman Delap, with his huge earnings not reflected in his importance to McKenna’s squad.

Christian Walton's stats for Ipswich Town (2021-2024) Season Games Goals conceded Clean sheets 2021/22 38 34 15 2022/23 47 35 24 2023/24 4 6 0 2024/25 1 2 0 Total: 90 77 39 Stats via Transfermarkt

Given his hefty wages, the club could look to offload the ‘keeper and allow for youngster Cieran Slicker to gain valuable experience as second-choice to Muric.

There’s no denying Walton is a capable talent, but given his current salary and lack of first-team action, it could see him offloaded at the next opportunity in January.