After a rough few weeks, Ipswich Town got back to winning ways last weekend.

It may have only been Coventry City in the FA Cup, but Kieran McKenna's side didn't just win, they blew the Championship side away, winning 4-1.

It was the sort of performance that should get the team in the right headspace going into this afternoon's Premier League clash away to Aston Villa.

The Claret and Blue will be a far more formidable challenge, but the Tractor Boys have already shown that they can go toe-to-toe with Unai Emery's men, and to ensure they have the best chance of getting something from today, McKenna has to unleash his answer to the Villans' new star, Marcus Rashford.

Ipswich's record against Villa

Since their first meeting all the way back in January 1939, Ipswich have played Villa 62 times across all competitions, winning 20, drawing 16 and losing 26.

However, the bad news for the Tractor Boys is that while their overall record against the Villans isn't too bad, they have not fared so well across their last ten meetings, losing five games, drawing four and winning just one, which was back in February 2017.

That said, if their last encounter is anything to go by, then the Suffolk side should go into this afternoon's game confident in their ability to get a result, as when the Claret and Blue came to Portman Road back in September they were held to a 2-2 draw.