Ipswich Town fans knew the Premier League was going to be tough this season, but they might not have realised just how tough it was going to be.

Despite impressive results against Aston Villa, Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, Kieran McKenna's side find themselves down in 18th place and four points off safety.

The last month or so has been particularly brutal for the Tractor Boys, but they have the perfect opportunity to bounce back with a relegation six-pointer against Wolverhampton Wanderers later today.

Moreover, while the Suffolk side will have to turn around their recent form, they're blessed with an exciting star who'd walk into the Wolves team, a start McKenna has to start.

Ipswich's recent form

Things were starting to look up for Ipswich either side of the most recent international break, as they picked up their first win at the expense of Spurs just before and then earned an impressive point at home against United in the first game back.

However, in the three games since then, things have not quite worked out for McKenna's side.

For example, they lost 1-0 away to Nottingham Forest courtesy of a Chris Wood penalty given away by Sammie Szmodics.

They followed that up with a dreary 1-0 defeat at home to fellow relegation candidates Crystal Palace a few days later.

Worst of all, it looked like the team had turned a corner last weekend and that the Portman Road crowd were going to see their first win of the season when they were leading Bournemouth 1-0 for the vast majority of the game, only for the Cherries to score in the 87th and 95th minute to leave the home side stunned.

In short, the team desperately needs a positive result this afternoon, and to ensure they have the best chance of getting it, McKenna must start a player who'd waltz into this Wolves side.

The Ipswich ace who'd walk into the Wolves team

So, it should probably come as no surprise that the player we are talking about is, of course, Liam Delap.

The "incredible" young forward, as former manager Pep Guardiola dubbed him, has been brilliant for Ipswich this season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in 15 league appearances while also being a focal point for the rest of his team to play around.

Now, you could argue that Wolves' starting striker Jørgen Strand Larsen might have something to say about this, as he has a slightly better haul of six goals and two assists in as many appearances, even if he has played more minutes.

However, while the Norwegian is certainly an exciting player to watch and someone capable of forging a career in the top flight, he is not on the same level as the Winchester-born dynamo, and we can see that by looking at their underlying numbers.

For example, in the vast majority of relevant metrics, it's the Tractor Boys' marksman who comes out ahead, metrics including but not limited to non-penalty expected goals plus assists, actual non-penalty goals, progressive passes and carries, successful take-ons, shots and shot-creating actions, all per 90.

Delap vs Strand Larsen Statistics Delap Strand Larsen Non-penalty Expected G+As 0.41 0.36 Non-Penalty Goals 0.49 0.44 Progressive Passes 1.14 0.81 Progressive Carries 1.87 0.44 Progressive Passes Received 3.74 2.87 Shots 2.20 1.54 Passing Accuracy 59.7% 58.7% Key Passes 1.06 0.66 Passes into the Penalty Area 0.41 0.22 Shot-Creating Actions 2.45 1.32 Successful Take-Ons 1.22 0.29 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 PL Season

Ultimately, while Delap has not necessarily been at his very best in the last few weeks, his quality and ability are undeniable.

Therefore, if McKenna wants to give Ipswich the best chance of stopping their current slide and picking up their second win, he has to start the Englishman.