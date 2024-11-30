After an incredibly tough start to their first Premier League campaign in 22 years, Ipswich Town are looking like a team that can stay up.

Kieran McKenna's side have already played the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, and yet they are just one point off of safety.

However, today brings with it another stern test as the Suffolk side take on the high-flying Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, and should he be fit, they'll have to find a way of coping with the talented Morgan Gibbs-White.

Fortunately, the Tractor Boys should be in high spirits following their draw with United on Sunday, and they even have an answer to the Forest ace in one of their own exciting attackers.

Ipswich's recent form

Impressively, Ipswich are unbeaten in their last three league games, drawing away to Leicester City, beating Spurs, and then, of course, earning a famous point at home against the Red Devils over the weekend.

Ipswich's PL record Match Opponent Result 1 Liverpool (H) 2-0 Loss 2 Manchester City (A) 4-1 Loss 3 Fulham (H) 1-1 Draw 4 Brighton & Hove Albion (A) 0-0 Draw 5 Southampton (A) 1-1 Draw 6 Aston Villa (H) 2-2 Draw 7 West Ham United (A) 4-1 Loss 8 Everton (H) 2-0 Loss 9 Brentford (A) 4-3 Loss 10 Leicester City (H) 1-1 Draw 11 Tottenham Hotspur (A) 2-1 Win 12 Manchester United (H) 1-1 Draw All Stats via the Premier League

There were standout performers all over the pitch for the Tractor Boys on Sunday, including summer signing Dara O'Shea, who looked like a brick wall at times.

The Irishman received an 8/10 rating at full-time from the East Anglian Daily Times' Alex Jones for his efforts, and as his statistics from the game show, it was fully deserved.

For example, in just 94 minutes, he was able to make four tackles, five clearances, two interceptions, win ten of ten duels, and even block a shot for good measure.

Alongside the Irishman, Jones awarded captain Sam Morsy an 8/10 for his efforts, and once again, it's an opinion that's hard to argue against, as alongside making two interceptions and one clearance, the Egyptian international made things tick in the middle of the park, taking 84 touches and completing 67 of 71 passes.

However, while both starters put in stellar performances, Jones' man of the match was someone else entirely, someone who could be McKenna's answer to Gibbs-White.

Ipswich's answer to Gibbs-White

So, to get right to the point, the Ipswich player who seriously impressed on Sunday and could be the team's answer to Gibbs-White is none other than Omari Hutchinson.

The former Chelsea star scored the Tractor Boys' only goal against United, earned a 9/10 from Jones, and generally looked a threat all game, but why is he the club's Gibbs-White?

Well, the first reason is his positional versatility.

Like the Forest ace, the "superb" 21-year-old gem, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is more than capable of playing off the right or in attacking midfield, depending on what the team needs at any given time.

This ability to play in two different areas of the pitch and do so well is such an incredibly useful skill to have, as it allows the manager more flexibility in how he sets up his team or reacts to the opposition.

Hutchinson's Ipswich record Season 23/24 24/25 Appearances 50 12 Goals 11 1 Assists 6 1 Goal Involvements per Match 0.34 0.16 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The second reason is related to what we saw on Sunday: the ability to just make something happen for their team.

Now, it's true that the Redhill-born dynamo has struggled with his output this season, but it is his first season of top-flight football, and in 50 appearances for the Blues last season, he racked up an impressive haul of 11 goals and six assists.

Moreover, he scored crucial goals, including two in the penultimate game of the season away from Hull City, and then scored the team's second goal against Huddersfield Town on the final day of the season, thus securing promotion.

Ultimately, Hutchinson is an incredibly exciting prospect in his own right, but it's his positional flexibility and ability to make things happen that make him Ipswich's own Gibbs-White, and therefore, McKenna has to play him today.