Ipswich Town's tough return to the Premier League continued on Tuesday night as the visiting Crystal Palace claimed all three points in what was a reasonably tight affair.

Kieran McKenna's newly promoted side would always struggle in the top flight, but it would be fair to describe their form as somewhat unpredictable so far.

However, there's no time to worry about the last game as the Tractor Boys play host to Bournemouth this afternoon in a game that could help them turn things around.

The hosts will have to be wary of the Cherries' new striker, Evanilson, but McKenna shouldn't worry too much, as he has a player capable of being even more devastating.

Ipswich's form this season

So, Ipswich have now played 14 Premier League games this season, and it's still practically impossible to predict if they'll stay up or not.

Ipswich's PL record Match Opponent Result 1 Liverpool (H) 2-0 Loss 2 Manchester City (A) 4-1 Loss 3 Fulham (H) 1-1 Draw 4 Brighton & Hove Albion (A) 0-0 Draw 5 Southampton (A) 1-1 Draw 6 Aston Villa (H) 2-2 Draw 7 West Ham United (A) 4-1 Loss 8 Everton (H) 2-0 Loss 9 Brentford (A) 4-3 Loss 10 Leicester City (H) 1-1 Draw 11 Tottenham Hotspur (A) 2-1 Win 12 Manchester United (H) 1-1 Draw 13 Nottingham Forest (A) 1-0 Loss 14 Crystal Palace (H) 1-0 Loss All Stats via the Premier League

We say this because while they have lost seven games and drawn with fellow relegation candidates Southampton and Leicester City, they've also beaten Tottenham Hotspur and picked up points against Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham.

Moreover, in the games against Brentford and Leicester, they looked well on their way to picking up three points before red cards derailed them, and with an extra five points to their name, the Tractor Boys would be up in and around 15th place, level with Everton.

However, ifs, buts and maybes won't keep McKenna's side in the league, so he has to try and eke out more from them against Bournemouth tonight, which is possible if his answer to Evanilson is playing at his best.

Ipswich's answer to Evanilson

So, it should come as no surprise that the player in question is, of course, striker extraordinaire Liam Delap.

The young Englishman joined Ipswich from Manchester City for around £20m in the summer, and while there was some excitement over the move, nobody would have predicted just how well he's adapted to life as a starting striker in the Premier League.

For example, in 14 league appearances, the "incredible" forward, as dubbed by the one and only Pep Guardiola, has scored six goals and provided one assist, which works out to a goal involvement every other game, and they haven't been meaningless either.

The 21-year-old scored in the draw against Fulham, bagged a brace in the draw against Aston Villa, and scored and assisted in the win over Spurs before the international break.

However, it's more than just his goalscoring that makes the 6 foot 1 marksman a brilliant player; it's also his ability to bring others into play, serve as a focal point and generally terrify opposing defenders.

In short, the Winchester-born poacher has been sensational for the Suffolk side, and while Bournemouth's Evanilson has also looked decent, he hasn't looked as good the Blues ace.

For example, he's only found the back of the net on four occasions in his 12 league appearances so far, which breaks down to an average of a goal every three games.

Delap vs Evanilson in the PL Player Delap Evanilson Appearances 14 12 Minutes 1034' 880' Goals 6 4 Assists 1 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.50 0.33 Minutes per Goal Involvement 147' 220' All Stats via Transfermarkt

Ultimately, Ipswich are in desperate need of a win and are in for a serious challenge against Bournemouth this afternoon, but by unleashing Delap, McKenna's side stand a far better chance of getting something from the encounter.