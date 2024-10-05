Ipswich Town have made a solid start to life in the Premier League. Many people, including BBC Sport’s chief football writer Phil McNulty, believed the East Anglian outfit would finish bottom of the table, and return to the Championship. McNulty claimed it would be 'some feat if they stay up' this season.

So far, however, the Tractor Boys are defying all the odds, sitting in 15th with four points from their opening six games, drawing each of their last four outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw against Champions League outfit Aston Villa, an excellent result at Portman Road thanks to two goals from Liam Delap.

There have been some standout players for Kieran McKenna’s side so far this term as they look to battle relegation. One of their most important players has been Manchester City loanee Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips game in numbers vs Villa

It was a massive coup for Ipswich to be able to bring in a player with as high a reputation as Phillips in their first season back in the top flight. Although his time at the Etihad Stadium has not quite worked out, he is still a high-quality player and joined the Tractor Boys on a season-long loan to help with their survival quest.

After taking time to bed into the squad, Phillips has now played three games in the Premier League, starting in them all. He got 90 minutes under his belt away to Brighton and Hove Albion in the 0-0 draw at the Amex, a superb result for the East Anglian outfit.

His best performance in the blue of Ipswich so far came against Villa on Sunday afternoon at Portman Road. The England international completed 69 minutes against Unai Emery’s side and was superb in and out of possession.

He looked much more like the player we saw at Leeds United, constantly involved when his side had the ball. According to Sofascore, he completed 82% of his passes and an impressive five out of seven long balls. The midfielder also won seven from eight ground duels, working hard out of possession.

Phillips stats vs. Villa Stat Number Pass accuracy 82% Touches 56 Passes completed 36/44 Ground duels won 7/8 Long balls completed 5/7 Tackles won 3/4 Stats from Sofascore

Phillips is looking as close to his best as he has done since joining Pep Guardiola’s side in 2022. There is one player in the Ipswich squad whom McKenna could unleash to make him perform at an even higher level. That player is Ben Johnson

Why Johnson should start vs West Ham

There might not be a game in which Johnson is more desperate to start this season than his side’s clash on Saturday afternoon. The Tractor boys travel to London for the first time this season and will face the Englishman’s boyhood club, West Ham United.

The Hammers' loss was Ipswich’s gain over the summer after Johnson left the club on a free following the expiration of his contract at the London Stadium. He made 109 appearances for the club, scoring and assisting two goals apiece. McKenna’s side swooped in to sign him for nothing, an astute pick-up.

According to football scout Antonio Mango, the Ipswich number 18 is a “terrific” player, who is capable of playing multiple positions. He has so far started just one Premier League game, a 4-1 loss away at the Etihad Stadium, and has featured off the bench in two other games.

His versatility and technical quality speak volumes. A right-back by trade, the former West Ham man found himself starting in multiple roles for the Hammers. He possesses the quality on the ball required to invert in midfield from right-back and even started in the middle of the park under David Moyes.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Unleashing the Hammers academy graduate at right-back ahead of Axel Tuanzebe, who himself has impressed this term, could enhance Ipswich, and Phillips’ performances further.

The pair were teammates last term at the London Stadium, during Phillips' loan spell. Not only would it raise the technical floor in midfield, always an important factor, but it could even reduce the defensive responsibility on the former Leeds midfielder.

With a more defensive-minded player next to him, Phillips could look to carry the ball further forward and impact the game in the final third, showing off the ability he has in possession even more.

It could well be a masterstroke from McKenna, adding greater balance and technical quality to their side and allowing one of their most talented midfielders a licence to go play higher up at times. Only time will tell if the Northern Irishman makes the move, but unleashing Johnson could be a superb decision for the Tractor Boys.