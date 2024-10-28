A manager has shared his reaction to recent rumours linking one of his players with a move to Leeds United. The Whites have been enduring somewhat of an injury crisis in recent weeks, and while they have already turned to the free agent market, they look to be getting plans in place for what could be a busy January transfer window.

The injury news at Leeds looked to be potentially getting better, but the Yorkshire side suffered another blow at the end of last week, as Daniel Farke revealed that he expects to be without Largie Ramazani for at least a month.

This news comes after the attacker was forced off in the game against Watford last week, a fixture that the Whites won 2-1. The 23-year-old, who joined Leeds in the summer, has been in sensational form, scoring three goals in eight league appearances.

Away from injury news, Leeds look to be putting plans in place for what business they could conduct in January. A new report has claimed that Leeds have an interest in RB Salzburg attacker Adam Daghim, but they face competition from teams such as Leicester City and Brentford.

Meanwhile, the Whites have also been mentioned as possible destination for Archie Gray should he leave Tottenham Hotspur on loan in the January transfer window. The transfer news doesn’t stop there for Leeds, as a player has been linked with a switch to Elland Road not long after joining his new club.

McKenna reacts to rumours Kalvin Phillips wants to join Leeds

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has reacted to rumours linking Kalvin Phillips with a switch to Leeds United. It was reported last week that the Tractor Boys are growing frustrated with the English midfielder after his arrival from Manchester City and that they believe Phillips’ head is still at Leeds.

Phillips, who is on £150,000 a week on loan at Portman Road - albeit likely paid in part by City - has struggled since joining Ipswich and the club are said to not be happy with his physical condition. However, McKenna has come out and hit back at claims that they are looking to end the loan early, stating it is a "real shame", as he had a good game over the weekend.

"What can I say on that? Proper, proper nonsense. I learned quite a while ago in football that you can write something online, and it circulates and gets picked up by quite a lot of media outlets, and then it becomes a story.

"It's absolute nonsense. There have been no conversations of the like, and I think it's a real, real shame. He had a very good game."

Kalvin Phillips' Leeds stats Apps 234 Goals 14 Assists 13

Phillips came through the academy at Elland Road, playing for the first team for several years, but he left in 2022 to join Man City, a move that has not worked out and doesn’t look like it is going to. The midfielder has played 31 times for the Blues, but a loan move to Ipswich may mean his career at the Etihad is all but over.