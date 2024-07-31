Erik ten Hag and his Manchester United side are gearing up ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, having finished seventh last season, and the goal of returning to the Champions League qualification spots next term.

Recruitment has already been busy, with the additions of talented 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro from Lille, and complete forward Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

But United don't seem to be finished there, with a priority still on finding a suitable partner for their talented academy product, Kobbie Mainoo, to unleash him to his full potential next season.

Manchester United transfer news

According to reports from CaughtOffside, Manchester United view PSV Eindhoven's Joey Veerman as an alternative to transfer target Manuel Ugarte. This would add to the Dutch core being built at United with ten Hag.

The report also suggests Liverpool have their eye on Veerman from PSV, so United could face competition from one of their biggest rivals to acquire the midfielder should they decide to move for him.

Veerman made 41 appearances in all competitions for PSV last season, scoring seven goals, providing 19 assists, and totalling 3,420 minutes of football.

How Veerman compares to McTominay

Scott McTominay made 43 appearances for United last season in all competitions, scoring ten goals, providing three assists. Often, McTominay was United's saviour, coming from the bench to score a late goal - such as with his brilliant brace at the death against Brentford.

But the creativity of Veerman could unlock Bruno Fernandes higher up, and help the end product of Rasmus Hojlund, as well as new signing Joshua Zirkzee.

Veerman vs McTominay vs Fernandes Stats (per 90 mins) Veerman McTominay Fernandes Non-Penalty Goals 0.19 0.32 0.17 Shots Total 2.19 2.09 2.56 Assists 0.60 0.08 0.25 Shot-Creating Actions 9.48 1.26 5.83 Progressive Passes 11.86 3.07 8.14 Progressive Carries 1.96 1.42 2.36 Key Passes 4.91 0.55 3.15 Tackles 2.57 2.01 1.99 Stats taken from FBref

These metrics show McTominay is more of a goal-scoring midfielder, arriving in and around the box to finish off chances. However, the creativity of Veerman is more comparable to that of Fernandes, often regarded as United's primary playmaker.

But Veerman shows here, he actually excels even more in those creative metrics, providing more assists, more shot-creating actions, more progressive passes, and more key passes per 90. Having this from a deeper area, in the double pivot for United, could unlock Fernandes closer to the box, and relieve his build-up duties.

Such elite ability to provide opportunities for his teammates was particularly on show last season as the Dutchman created a mammoth 25 big chances in the Eredivisie, as per Sofascore - a record ahead of even Fernandes, who created 'just' 21 big chances in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old is no slouch defensively either, making 2.57 tackles per 90, on top of 1.13 blocks, 1.25 clearances, and 1.17 aerials won per 90. This would allow Mainoo to play in that box to box role, although it should be noted Veerman isn't your classic number six.

Veerman was described as the "perfect" central midfielder with the ball at his feet, by pundit Michael Mols, and the metrics back that up, with his passing volume, progressive nature and ability to carry the ball too.

United could make a move for Veerman, with the idea of him relieving other talents such as Fernandes and Mainoo from their deeper build-up responsibilities, getting them closer to goal, and in dangerous areas of the pitch.

With rumours rife that McTominay could be on his way this summer - amid interest from Fulham - the PSV star could then represent the perfect upgrade.