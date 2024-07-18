Aston Villa look likely to seal another summer signing this weekend, with a medical booked for a £100,000-a-week star.

Aston Villa signings so far

Unai Emery steered Villa to a top-four Premier League finish in his first full season in charge, resulting in Champions League qualification. The Spaniard has since been backed in the transfer market by NSWE, with president of football operations Monchi securing a number of summer signings.

Related After Onana: Aston Villa in talks to sign their new Jack Grealish Unai Emery has held talks over a potential move for a Euro 2024 sensation

Villa have splashed the cash on seven new players in recent weeks, some of which are new and some having played for the club previously. In regards to fresh faces, Ian Maatsen, Lewis Dobbin, Samuel Iling-Junior, Enzo Barrenechea have all penned Villa Park terms from Chelsea, Everton and Juventus respectively.

Meanwhile, Ross Barkley and Cameron Archer have returned to the club on permanent deals from Luton Town and Sheffield United, with Jaden Philogene set to re-join from Hull City.

There have also been some departures to balance the books, with Villa bringing in just over £55m in sales for Douglas Luiz, Morgan Sanson, Tim Iroegbunam and Viljami Sinisalo. It has been a busy period in the transfer market, but more signings and exits could still arrive ahead of Villa’s opening 2024/25 fixture against West Ham on August 17.

Regarding incomings, Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has been heavily linked with becoming the latest addition, and it looks as if an official transfer announcement is a matter of when and not if.

Onana to Aston Villa transfer latest

As per reliable reporter John Percy of The Telegraph, Aston Villa have booked a medical for Onana this weekend after taking some time away after representing Belgium at Euro 2024. A deal is set to come in at a club record £50m with terms agreed.

The central midfielder, on £100,000-a-week, has been plying his trade in the top flight at Goodison Park for the past two years and has made 72 appearances for Everton. Primarily a defensive midfielder who can also play slightly further forward if needed, Emery may view Onana as a marquee replacement to Luiz, and at 22 years of age, there is still time for Onana to improve further in the Midlands.

"He's a really exciting footballer. I know sometimes when we speak about players it's very difficult to measure potential," said former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez on Onana to Sky Sports back in 2022.

"He has the physicality and the presence of a player Everton fans know very well - a Marouane Fellaini type. I can understand the excitement around Everton, this is one of the most exciting prospects in European football at this time."