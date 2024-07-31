Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for their sixth signing of the summer as they gear up for the upcoming Premier League season, with a medical booked for their latest addition.

Nottingham Forest expected to do late business

So far, Nuno Espírito Santo's side have added just five new faces to their ranks this summer. Led by the £35m addition of Elliot Anderson from Newcastle United, they have also signed highly-rated Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic to replace Moussa Niakhate, who completed a move to Lyon.

They have also added goalkeeper Carlos Miguel from Corinthians, as well as signing young pair Marko Stamenic and Eric da Silva Moreira from Red Star Belgrade and St Pauli repsectively.

Nottingham Forest's new signings Player Fee Elliot Anderson £35m Nikola Milenkovic £12m Marko Stamenic £4.6m Carlos Miguel £3.3m Eric da Silva Moreira £1m

But they are expected to remain busy for the coming month of the transfer window. As per reliable reporter John Percy, they are eyeing up at least five new faces.

"Forest will look to make further additions", he reports, with the "priority" being "two wingers, a forward, a left-back and another goalkeeper" between now and the end of the transfer window.

They have been linked with a shock loan move for Arsenal no.2 Aaron Ramsdale, while they are also thought to be set to submit an offer for impressive Brazilian teenager Wesley Gassova. And there is another deal that the club are on the verge of completing.

Winger set for Nottingham Forest medical

That comes in the shape of Portuguese attacker Jota Silva, who is set to fly to England to complete a medical with the Reds this week ahead of completing a move to the City Ground.

That is according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who reveals that the Midlands outfit have reached a "verbal agreement" over a deal with Vitoria, which will see Forest pay €7m up front plus a potential €6m in further add-ons.

Those add-ons consists of €3m if he plays 15 games, and a further €3m should he score 10 goals, while he is likely to be in for a major increase on his current £3,000 a week deal in Portugual.

Still just 24-years-old, Silva scored 11 goals and grabbed 7 assists from right wing last season, and will add more firepower to Nuno's attack.

It was a "top" season, according to analyst Ben Mattinson on X, who added that he "plays a lot like" Manchester City ace Jack Grealish, who once plied his trade across the Midlands with Aston Villa.

As such, it is no surprise that his nickname has become the "Portuguese Jack Grealish" within Vitoria, in part thanks to his low socks and low gravity shifts and turns when dribbling with the ball, though he himself reveals that it is another Premier League player who he sees similarities with,

"I can see a bit of myself in Diogo Jota’s style", he told the Guardian. Now, he will have the chance to play against both players this season should a deal get over the line.