West Brom are now closing in on a new forward as they look to continue their push for promotion from the Championship in the second half of the season.

West Brom transfer latest

West Brom and Tony Mowbray were on the hunt for more firepower in the wake of an injury to top scorer Josh Maja, which has left the Baggies short at the top of the pitch.

That is an issue that they partially solved with the loan arrival of Tottenham forward Will Lankshear earlier in the week, with the teenage striker set to play a big role at the club for the remainder of the season as they battle to keep a hold of their play-off berth and perhaps even challenge those currently gunning for automatic promotion.

The Baggies have also landed midfielder Isaac Price from Standard Liege, but are set for a busy final few hours of the January transfer window as they fight to keep hold of their players and add fresh blood to their ranks.

One player who does seem set to depart is goalkeeper Alex Palmer, with Ipswich Town having pounced to sign the West Brom ever-present as they look for a new man between the posts in their bid for Premier League survival, agreeing a deal that is reportedly set to net West Brom £2m.

At the other end of the pitch, the Baggies have been linked with a move for Chelsea forward Marc Guiu but face significant competition for his signature, and it remains unclear if Chelsea will even let him leave before the deadline as they look to shuffle their loans.

However, there is better news for another forward, who is now just a step away from being unveiled as a West Brom player.

Forward undergoing medical ahead of Baggies move

That comes according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, relayed by Sport Witness, report that in-demand striker Tammer Bany is currently undergoing a medical in Madrid ahead of what will be a record departure to West Brom in the final hours of the window.

Bany, who was described by one Danish scout as a "class" player, was linked with several clubs including Celtic across the past month.

However, the 21-year-old Dane now appears to be bound for the Hawthorns, with the report claiming that "a club-record fee of DKK 30m [€4.02m]", around £3.3m, has been agreed with West Brom to take him away from Randers FC.

Both Bany and his agent are allegedly in Madrid, with the striker undergoing a medical in the Spanish capital before signing his contract in the midlands ahead of the deadline.

His arrival would certainly add more firepower to Mowbray's ranks, despite Bany having managed just two goals and four assists in 15 Danish top flight games, with the majority of those appearances coming as a substitute.

Tammer Bady's goalscoring record (Career) Appearances 20 Goals 2 Assists 4 Minutes per goal/assist 145

Still just 21 years old, he could be one for the future as much as for the present, but an additional attacker will certainly be a bonus for the Baggies as they look to secure a route back to top-flight football.