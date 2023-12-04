Rangers eased to a straightforward win in the Premiership on Sunday as St Mirren were put to the sword without too much trouble, although there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Philippe Clement is still undefeated as manager, yet with the festive season closing in, performances will need to be raised if they wish to go through this period unscathed.

One of the most pleasing aspects of his tenure so far is the development of Ross McCausland, and it proves one thing is clear, the Belgian will be looking to give youth prospects a chance.

This could be good news for Zak Lovelace, who is set to be the next big thing at Ibrox.

Zak Lovelace’s career statistics

The 17-year-old has already made an impression at both youth and senior level for the Light Blues and his progress certainly earmarks him for a future role in the starting XI.

For the B team during the 2022/23 campaign, Lovelace scored 18 goals and registered 12 assists, demonstrating his vast attacking talents while operating either as a winger or a centre-forward.

The former Millwall gem has even made four appearances for the first team and was given his maiden start by Steven Davis back in October. While that game ended in frustration as he had to come off due to an injury, the future is bright for the Englishman.

Clement may be able to unearth Lovelace 2.0 as there is another teenage gem who is showing great promise in the academy – Josh Gentles.

Josh Gentles’ youth statistics

Gentles has shown a keen eye for goal, evidenced by the fact he scored in his only appearance in the Challenge Cup this term, along with bagging a hat-trick against Partick Thistle during the recent Glasgow Cup tie and B team manager David McCallum had plenty of praise for the youngster.

He said: “He [Gentles] has got that knack in and around the penalty area, and he finds himself in the right positions more often than not. But you need to have the ability and composure to finish it off, and he’s doing that.

“It’s a good moment for him just now with the B Team, but he has to keep doing it between the two squads.”

Gentles also scored twice for the U18 side against Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup and if he keeps finding the back of the net, Clement will surely take notice.

Lovelace proved last season that scoring on a regular basis for the B side is key for progression to the senior team and Gentles isn’t far behind the Englishman.

The 16-year-old even received a call-up to the Wales U17 squad for their European Championship qualifying campaign and has made three appearances in total for that age group.

The academy is producing plenty of fine talent and with the likes of McCausland and Leon King proving that if you are good enough, the chances will be there.

Clement appears to be a coach who will place his trust in players he deems good enough, regardless of age, and this will give every young talent at the club plenty of confidence, Gentles included.