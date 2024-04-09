Chelsea are set for face-to-face talks this week over signing a £210,000-per-week star, with Todd Boehly's transfer plans now taking effect.

Boehly tipped to sign striker despite PSR worries at Chelsea

Much has been made of potential PSR worries at Chelsea, coming after two seasons of heavy spending under Clearlake Capital's ownership.

The club spent over £400 million last summer in an effort to back manager Mauricio Pochettino, with some financial experts like Stefan Borson predicting even tougher sanctions than the likes of Nottingham Forest and Everton if they're charged with breaches.

There have even been claims that Chelsea are gearing up to sell star players like Conor Gallagher in an effort to balance the books, but all of this hasn't stopped Pochettino's side from making transfer plans for this summer window.

They've been widely tipped to sign a new striker later this year, as Chelsea look to add more goal threat in the final third and bring in a number nine who can add 25-plus goals per season.

One name who refuses to go away in this regard is Napoli star Victor Osimhen, who has been one of Serie A's most clinical marksmen over the last few years.

“I think Chelsea will be there,” said Fabrizio Romano on the race to sign Osimhen this summer.

Victor Osimhen's best Serie A games for Napoli over 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Sassuolo 1-6 Napoli 9.90 Frosinone 1-3 Napoli 8.46 Monza 2-4 Napoli 8.15 Napoli 2-0 Sassuolo 7.62 Napoli 2-1 Cagliari 7.60

"The interest is still there. It is really important to understand what is happening; first of all with the FFP situation because Chelsea do not want to overpay, so it is important to know how much the package is going to be for Victor Osimhen.

"We already know about the release clause between €120m-€130m with Napoli so Chelsea and other clubs are waiting to see if Napoli can be flexible but usually with their president, De Laurentiis, it is usually very tough to go there and negotiate, especially for a fantastic player like Victor Osimhen."

The Nigeria striker has scored 12 goals and assisted three others in 19 appearances, and was a key star in Napoli's run to the Serie A title last year.

The 25-year-old recently signed a new £210,000-per-week contract, containing the aforementioned release clause, and a new report by Il Mattino (via Napoli Magazine) has shared an interesting update on Chelsea's pursuit of the forward.

Chelsea meeting scheduled in next few days for Osimhen talks

According to the newspaper, a Chelsea meeting is scheduled with Napoli in the next few days over Osimhen, specifically to understand whether they are willing to pay his release clause, with Paris Saint-Germain also keen.

If not, a more formal negotiation will need to be started to see just how high Chelsea or PSG are willing to go. The race for his signing appears to be slowly hotting up, and it will be interesting to see if Pochettino's side can navigate PSR to win it.