A summit is to be held this week between a £30 million striker and his current club, as Tottenham indicate they could make a bid for him this summer.

Spurs backed to target Harry Kane replacement

Despite coping very well without club-record goalscorer Harry Kane in his first season away from N17, Ange Postecoglou's side could still look to bring in a number nine when the window reopens.

There are some doubts over Richarlison's future as well, which is bizarre considering he is their second top scorer in all competitions this season behind Son Heung-min.

The Brazil international's 10 Premier League goals have majorly contributed towards Tottenham's chase for Champions League qualification, but it remains the case that Spurs could look to bring in an "A-list" Kane successor.

Tottenham's top scorers in all competitons this season Goals Son Heung-min 15 Richarlison 11 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 5 James Maddison 4

Other reports claim that club chairman Daniel Levy has set aside "big funds" to sign a new number nine, and a few noteworthy top flight stars have been linked with potential moves to N17 recently.

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is among Spurs' striker targets, while Brentford's Ivan Toney also reportedly features on Tottenham's agenda. Pundit Alan Hutton recently suggested a prolific striker like Toney would take Postecoglou's side to the "next level".

"I’d say go and get him,” Hutton told Tottenham News.

“Of course, £60million is a lot but he’s a goalscorer. He does it Brentford week in and week out, he’s got really good stats, he looks like a leader and he’s grown in stature. You can see how confident he is, taking penalties for England is no problem, he’s just a cool, calm customer.

“Yes, Richarlison has done alright but I don’t think he’s an Ivan Toney, I don’t think he’ll get you the goals he could do. I think that takes Spurs to the next level if he can continue his goalscoring form for the next coming season."

In terms of proficiency, you don't get much better than Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez this season. The Mexico international, who could cost as little as £30 million, has bagged 21 goals in 28 Eredivisie starts under Arne Slot.

Tottenham signal they'll bid for Gimenez with meeting scheduled

According to Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, a summit between his father and Feyenoord is scheduled for this week to decide his future.

This comes as Tottenham hover and indicate they could make a summer bid for Gimenez, but they aren't the only ones, as Corriere state both Napoli and AC Milan are firmly in the mix as well.

“He’s back here in the middle of the defenders and he’s really fast," said former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt on Gimenez (ESPN via One Football).

"Watching the keeper before he shoots, the rest. In my opinion, he is currently the best striker in the Eredivisie."