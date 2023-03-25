Fans could not contain their laughter as France thrashed the Netherlands in their European Championships qualifier, with Memphis Depay summing up his side's performance with an astonishingly bad penalty miss.

The forward joined Atletico Madrid from Barcelona in the January transfer window, and has caused anger amongst Blaugrana fans for comments made about the club and former coach Ronald Koeman since departing.

However, Barcelona have seemingly had the last laugh, as Koeman's return to the Netherlands job saw his side lose in humiliating fashion, with Depay dropping a disasterclass by missing a late penalty in what was a night to forget for the 28-year-old.

His poor penalty was initially saved by Mike Maignan, before the rebound fell to the £150k-per-week attacker, who could not generate enough power to grab a consolation, and fans were quick to highlight how poor his attempt was.

Depay also made an error leading to one of France's goals, and will want to quickly put this performance behind him, but fans may not be so quick to forget. The best of the reaction can be seen below.