Wolves suffered their third defeat in four Premier League games on Sunday, but one player was given special recognition for his performance in the game against Newcastle United.

It has been a frustrating start to the new campaign for Gary O’Neil’s side, as they are yet to win a game, picking up just one point from a possible 12.

Wolves keen on Championship midfielder

It was a very mixed summer for Wolves and O’Neil, as the Premier League side lost Max Kilman and Pedro Neto, two important players, but they finished the transfer window by adding Andre and Carlos Forbs to their squad.

Those additions are yet to have the impact the club had wished for, but given time, they could turn out to be shrewd additions. The poor start to the season will be putting pressure on O’Neil and the board, and they may already be putting plans in place for January as they eye potentially more arrivals to strengthen the team.

According to a recent report, Wolves are keen on signing Souleymane Sidibe from Stoke City. If the Midlands side were able to get a deal over the line, they could beat the likes of rivals Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, as well as Manchester City and Arsenal, to the signing.

At 17, Sidibe is already part of the Potters’ midfield, and he played an important role in the first game of the season, as he provided the assist in their 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle. His performances don’t seem to have gone unnoticed, as Wolves are now keen on signing the youngster in what you would presume to be in January. Wolves may enter January in a relegation battle given how their season has started, and it didn’t get much easier on Sunday, but one player earned special praise despite suffering a 2-1 loss.

Paul Merson left stunned at Wolves star and makes Messi comparison

As stated, Wolves suffered a 2-1 defeat on Sunday to Newcastle United in a game that saw the Midlands side take the lead through Mario Lemina but were overcome by late goals from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes.

Wolves’ only goal of the game was a very fine move by the home side, as Lemina finished off what was a well-worked goal that involved fellow midfielder Joao Gomes producing an excellent dummy.

Gomes won the ball in the midfield; he then allowed Matheus Cunha to carry the ball before playing out wide; the ball was then delivered into the path of Lemina, with Gomes producing a moment of magic in the box with the ball before Lemina slotted it home.

Joao Gomes' Wolves stats Apps 53 Goals 3 Assists 1

That move and in particular the piece of skill from Gomes left Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson amazed, and he was full of praise for the player. Merson labelled the moment as “unbelievable” and even went on to compare Gomes to the great Lionel Messi.

Merson said, relayed by Molineux News: “That is unbelievable.

“If Messi did that, we’d be going mad. Everything about it is phenomenal.”