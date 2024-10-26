Manchester City continued their unbeaten start to the 2024/25 Champions League campaign by beating Czech side Sparta Prague 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium last Wednesday night. It was a comfortable win for the home side, who dominated the 2023/24 Czech league champions to go third in the new-look Champions League table.

The Premier League champions set a new record, becoming the club with the longest unbeaten run in the competition, with 26 games, breaking their rivals Manchester United’s record. In that time, they have scored 69 goals, conceded 18 times and had an impressive 18 victories.

Last night’s superb win at home came thanks to two goals from Erling Haaland, and one each from Phil Foden, Matheus Nunes and John Stones, who has now scored in back-to-back games.

It was a superb attacking performance from the Citizens, and they really put Sparta Prague to the sword to come away with all three points.

Man City’s attacking stats against Sparta Prague

City’s domination was clear throughout the game. It took just three minutes for Foden to open the scoring, although their opponents held firm for almost an hour after that despite pressure from the home side.

Haaland did not score his first until the 58th minute, although it was worth the wait for the supporters. The Norwegian, who has a habit of scoring unique goals, found the back of the net thanks to an acrobatic finish which saw him leap into the air, turn his back to goal and backheel into the back of the net.

From there, the floodgates opened, with Stones scoring in the 64th minute and Haaland adding his second of the night, and his 44th Champions League goal in 42 games, just four minutes later. Nunes capped it all off with an 88th-minute penalty to put the finishing touches on an emphatic win.

City were superb in front of goal and managed 22 shots in total as per Sofascore. Of those efforts, ten of them found the target, and 18 shots came from inside the penalty area.

They created an expected goals tally of 2.93 xG, although of course managed to far exceed that with their five-star showing.

It was a stellar performance from Pep Guardiola’s side, and there were several standout players across the night. Foden, however, was arguably the best of the bunch and now simply has to start against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Why Foden must start against Sparta Prague

The 24-year-old attacker scored a superb goal against the Czech side on Wednesday night. It was a typical Foden finish, dancing between several defenders and slotting the ball home along the ground in the far corner.

His stats from the game are certainly impressive. The City number 47 had 78 touches of the ball and 90% pass accuracy, creating two chances and completing 100% of his dribbles. He also worked hard off the ball, winning four out of seven ground duels.

Foden stats vs. Sparta Prague Stat Number Touches 78 Pass accuracy 90% Passes completed 53/59 Dribble completion rate 100% Ground duels won 4/7 Chances created 2 Big chances created 1 Stats from Sofascore

The England international earned an 8/10 rating for his performance from The Manchester Evening News’ chief Man City writer Simon Bajkowski, praising the attacker for the way he 'drove the team' forwards in the first half.

It has been a curious season for the City academy graduate so far. He has played in nine games in all competitions, just 494 minutes in total. Injuries and illness have affected him, but given he won the PFA Player of the Year award last season, perhaps City fans might have expected a lot more.

City’s next fixture, against Southampton at home, could be the ideal game for Foden to continue picking up form.

They have conceded the second-highest number of goals this season, with 18; only Wolves have let more in. It is a clash where the attacker could cash in and continue to build up his fitness and form.

Guardiola might well wish to give a run in the side to the man who legendary Argentinian Lionel Messi described as a “huge talent”. City will be hoping their star player can rediscover his best form ahead of another important season across competitions.